ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

TV host Santiago Cúneo drinks champagne on air to toast Queen’s death: ‘Old b–ch has died’

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

An Argentinian television host uncorked a bottle of champagne and toasted the death of Queen Elizabeth II live on air on Thursday — happily declaring that “the old b–ch has died.”

Santiago Cúneo, a Buenos Aires-based politician and journalist, was hosting a TV show when Buckingham Palace announced the passing of the 96-year-old monarch.

In a clip of his show that went viral online, Cúneo is seen surrounded by white and blue balloons representing the colors of Argentina’s flag.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l036g_0hoawTNJ00
Argentinian television host Santiago Cúneo drank a glass of champagne live on the air to celebrate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Twitter/@porquetendencia

He pours himself some bubbly and starts eating finger sandwiches as the chyron flashes a message that reads: “The old bag of s–t has died.”

Cúneo heaped scorn on the deceased British monarch and celebrated her passing, saying that “the old b–ch has died.”

“She’s done for good,” he said on the air. “Loud applause for Satan who has finally taken her.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fUjl0_0hoawTNJ00
Cúneo joyfully delcared that “the old b–ch has died” after news of the Queen’s passing broke on Thursday.
Twitter/@porquetendencia

The broadcaster’s outburst is an apparent expression of anti-British animus in Argentina, which stems largely from the 1982 Falklands War , when the UK dispatched a naval task force to retake control of the Falkland Islands after the Argentines invaded.

Despite the past grievances, Argentina’s government officially mourned the Queen’s passing, saying that it “accompanies the British people and her family in this moment of grief.”

"Cuneo":
Por sus comentarios sobre el fallecimiento de la reina Isabel II pic.twitter.com/OPM238Bf8G

— ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) September 8, 2022

Cúneo, a member of the ruling Justicialist Party in Argentina, is no stranger to controversy.

In 2018, he was fired by the cable news channel Cronica TV after he was accused of spouting anti-Semitic conspiracy theories, including an alleged plot to create a Jewish state in parts of Argentina and Chile.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DjTa_0hoawTNJ00
Buckingham Palace announced the death of the 96-year-old monarch on Thursday.
WireImage

While some Twitter users laughed at Cúneo’s mockery of the Queen’s death, others denounced him, saying he does not represent Argentina.

“I am Argentinian and this guy doesn’t represent me. We are sorry for this loss,” a Twitter user wrote.

The Queen’s death was met with mockery and glee elsewhere on social media where many Twitter users summoned their anti-British animus as well as their distaste for monarchies and royal families.

Jeff Bezos, the Amazon co-founder and one of the world’s richest people, blasted a Carnegie Mellon professor who tweeted that she hoped the Queen suffered an “excruciating” death, citing British colonialism in the developing world.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Royal superfans camped on Mall for Queen’s funeral told by police to pack up tents

Police have told royal superfans camped out on the Mall ahead of the Queen’s funeral to pack up their tents for “security reasons”.Footage showed a policewoman telling the group: “I understand why you guys are here but obviously there’s loads of stuff going on, we can’t have tents here for security reasons and under regulations.“So I’m going to have to ask you to pack everything up and take your tent down.“It’s up to you where you go but if you do end up camping somewhere else, you’ll probably be asked the same thing again.”She then says: “You can sit here,...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues

Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Jeff Bezos
The Independent

Voices: Marvel’s new Israeli forces superhero Sabra is beyond problematic

At Disney’s D23 Expo, the latest superhero to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced to widespread criticism. Sabra — an Israeli superhero by night, Mossad agent and Israeli police officer by day — is to join the Captain America franchise in a provocative move that has offended Palestinians and Arabs worldwide. She will be played by Shira Haas.Marvel has come under fire for dodging politics before, especially avoiding the polarized US political climate. Yet it looks very like they are getting political here. In the binary ‘good versus evil’ world of their action movies, Marvel surely knows how...
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy