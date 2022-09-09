Read full article on original website
iPhone 14 Pro has a brilliant new feature hiding in its display cutout
A big iPhone 14 bombshell dropped on Wednesday, as various reports detailed Apple’s newest decision regarding the iPhone 14 Pro’s new pill-and-hole notch design. Rather than showing both cutouts, the iPhone will simply darken the tiny space between the pill opening and the hole. The result will be an elongated pill similar to some of the Android designs that followed the iPhone X.
2023 will be a big year for laptops with foldable screens
There might be at least seven foldable laptops released in 2023, according to industry analyst Ross Young. The founder of the Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) research firm has detailed that the foldable laptop market could mature during the next year, with more players introducing variants of PCs with displays that bend.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7
This year’s Apple Watch Series 8 and last year’s Apple Watch Series 7 are strikingly similar, both offering a vast array of fitness and functionality that far exceed any competing smartwatch brand currently available. The biggest distinctions between the Watch 7 and Watch 8 are some high-end health and safety features that Apple has added to the newest model.
Apple’s Ceramic Shield may change your mind about an iPhone 14 screen protector
Just how much do you need a screen protector on your new iPhone 14? Screen protectors are like cases — we don’t always want to buy and use them but feel we should protect our investment from harm. But with that comes the expense, the awkwardness of fitting the things, and sometimes a change in the feel of the glass under our finger.
What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?
Apple opened pre-orders for its new iPhone 14 handsets at the end of last week, with shipping set to start on most versions this Friday (the iPhone 14 Plus lands on October 7). So, diamond-encrusted and gold-plated iPhones aside, what’s the most cash you can splash on an iPhone 14?...
Roku rolls out a cheaper subwoofer and updated low-end streaming box
Roku today has rolled out its latest hardware, with a new subwoofer looking to hold down the low end and a new streaming box anchoring the most economical spot in that lineup. The bigger of the two releases, both literally and figuratively, is the new Roku Wireless Bass. The name pretty much explains it all: It’s a wireless subwoofer that you can plant anywhere in a room (because the low end doesn’t care so much where it comes from) to fill out that part of the sound spectrum.
First OnePlus 11 Pro renders bring back two missing features from the 10T
OnePlus is already at work on its next flagship — tentatively called the OnePlus 11 Pro — that is rumored to arrive early next year. But before OnePlus officially starts the teaser game, leakster OnLeaks (in collaboration with SmartPrix) has shared alleged renders of the upcoming phone. From the looks of it, the design is going to stir some debate around aesthetics, and not necessarily the good kind.
Amazon’s cheapest Kindle finally supports USB-C and dark mode
Amazon’s Kindle is getting even better this week with a new model that introduces a new display, a more compact design, and support for USB-C. It’s nothing that’ll replace your Kindle Oasis, but if you want a Kindle while spending as little as possible, there’s a lot to like with the new baseline option.
Nintendo Direct September 2022: How to watch and what to expect
After a long summer of waiting, we’re finally getting a full-sized Nintendo Direct on September 13. The presentation will mostly focus on games launching on Nintendo Switch this winter, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have some surprises in store for viewers. Here’s how you can watch the event and what to expect.
ABCMouse Free Trial: Get your first month free
Virtual learning is here to stay, whether in an official educational capacity or just on the side for some summer or extracurricular studies. But if you’re a teacher or a parent, the best online learning platforms are a great resource to have at your disposal. ABCMouse is perhaps the best home learning tool for kids under eight years old, and an ABCMouse free trial is a great way to see if it’s the right tool for your kids. The full curriculum of ABCMouse includes such subjects as reading, math, science, and art, and it includes more than 10,000 learning activities. An ABCMouse free trial will help you get the learning started.
Platin Audio’s wireless home theater speaker system now handles Dolby Atmos
When it comes to getting a true Dolby Atmos home theater sound experience, your choices are pretty simple. You either buy an A/V receiver and hook it up to a bunch of wired speakers, or you go the soundbar route. But now there’s a third choice, with Platin Audio’s new Monaco 5.1.2 wireless home speaker system, which can be pre-ordered starting September 13 for $1,499, with deliveries beginning in mid-October.
Fitbit Inspire 3 review: my new favorite fitness tracker
It’s hard to lose weight and stay healthy if you don’t keep track of your physical condition on a daily basis, which is why it’s a good idea to invest in a fitness tracker, such as the Fitbit Inspire 3. The Inspire 3 is one of the smaller, lighter, and less expensive products in Fitbit’s lineup, and the question is whether or not it can offer everything you need in a fitness tracker despite its minimalist design.
Multiple Lenovo ThinkPad models have 50% off deals today
Lenovo is a reliable source of laptop deals for work-from-home professionals, as well as student laptop deals for those who need a powerful machine to help tackle their courses. It has elevated itself into one of the best laptop brands partly because of the impressive quality of its ThinkPad line, multiple models of which are currently on sale with 50% discounts. Here’s your chance at buying a Lenovo ThinkPad laptop for much cheaper than usual.
Dell semi-annual sale: get this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop for $250
One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is at Dell. As part of the Dell sales, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250, saving you $50 off the usual price of $300. On a different laptop, $50 might not sound like a huge saving but when you consider the laptop only starts at $300, $50 off really adds up. It also bundles in six months of The Disney Bundle, giving you Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for free. It’s a basic but ideal system for working from home, too. Let’s take a look at why you might want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.
