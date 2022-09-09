Read full article on original website
Ashley Hamilton
3d ago
Why do they even need the UK when the earthquake hit and hurricane Britain didn't come out and help Jamaica they fled to Mexico and the US for help.
11
Anlando Mcmillian
4d ago
yes, and when they do, they will be easy prey ,for an easy invasion, if it's not broken, don't try and fix it, leave good enough alone.
13
Crystal
4d ago
hmmm all ppl hve to do is look at the countries poverty and see how the Royals hve done.
24
Comments / 58