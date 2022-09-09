ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jen Psaki says she will bring passion for ‘calling out BS’ to role at MSNBC

By Heather Hamilton
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RqYZW_0hoaw1zS00


F ormer White House press secretary Jen Psaki previewed what people can expect from her role at MSNBC , saying she hopes to bring a passion for “debunking” and “calling out BS.”

“First of all, my business is not rage,” Psaki reportedly said at Vox Media’s Code Conference in Los Angeles. “What I hope to do is bring that passion for explaining things, debunking things, calling out BS when you see it, to my next job.”

WATCH: SEN. KENNEDY SUGGESTS WILL SMITH ‘SLAP SENSE’ INTO BIDEN’S TELEPROMPTER

Psaki suggested many news stories today create “rage” when they are “lazy and inaccurate” and do not tell the full story. She used the word “bizarre” when describing critics’ analysis of President Joe Biden’s speech in Philadelphia last week in which he said MAGA Republicans are “a threat to our very democracy.”

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki waves goodbye at her last press briefing at the White House in Washington, Friday, May 13, 2022.


“There’s a tactical component of what he’s saying publicly,” Psaki noted about Biden’s speech, “but it’s not a reflection of a change in his view.”

The former White House press secretary also noted that she will not hide her past experiences in her new MSNBC role.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“I’m not trying to hide from what my past experiences are,” Psaki said. “I very publicly worked for the last president. I also will be transparent about what I believe — I mean, I did some work for Planned Parenthood. I very much believe that women should have the right to make choices. I’m not going to hide that when I’m on television.”

Psaki left her job as White House press secretary in May. Beginning next week, she is expected to begin appearing on MSNBC, where she will discuss election coverage and other major news headlines. Her own streaming show is set to air in 2023.

