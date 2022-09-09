Read full article on original website
wach.com
Cooler mornings for the midweek around South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Cooler temperatures will be the rule for the next few mornings across the South Carolina Midlands. Temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and low 60s Wednesday and Thursday morning - about 5 below normal. We haven't had a morning quite this cool since...
wbtw.com
Scattered storms this afternoon replaced with sunshine tomorrow
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Oppressive humidity continues today and temperatures will be in the mid-80s therefore feel-like temperatures are going to be in the mid-90s. Isolated showers and storms pop up for the coast during the afternoon and become scattered late afternoon into the evening commute. It is...
WYFF4.com
It feels like fall outside in parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Fall officially begins next week, but we are being treated to an early preview. After starting the morning off in the 50s and lower 60s, temperatures will see highs near 75 in the mountains and near 80 in the Upstate this afternoon. (Watch latest full forecast...
WYFF4.com
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
Safety tree cutting happening on several interstates in the Midlands
SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Trees are coming down on the side of the road and on the island of several interstates. One of those is I-20 near the White Pond Road exit at the Richland/Kershaw County border, and the other is I-77 between Alpine and Killian Road in Northern Richland County.
Massive alligator caught over the weekend in the Pee Dee area
A massive alligator has been caught in the Pee Dee area down state. The gator measuring 13 feet and weighing over 600 pounds was hauled in Saturday on Lake Marion.
WRDW-TV
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in South Carolina lake after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Carolina using data from Zillow.
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
WMBF
3 injured, lanes closed in 3-car crash in Carolina Forest
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle wreck in the Carolina Forest area Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said lanes are closed at Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Crews were dispatched to the call at 7:46 a.m. The Horry...
1 dead from West Nile virus in South Carolina so far in 2022
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed one person has died from West Nile virus so far this year in the state.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Warning in SC counties expires
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Tornado Warning for several South Carolina counties has expired Saturday afternoon. The warning lasted until 4 p.m. Parts of Horry, Marion, Florence and Williamsburg counties were all under the warning at one point.
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
625-pound alligator caught in South Carolina
Eutawville, S.C. — A monstrous alligator was caught in South Carolina over the weekend. Cordray's Processing and Taxidermy, which is based in Ravenel, South Carolina, posted a photo caught by Nick Gilbert on Saturday. The alligator was 13-feet long and caught at Lake Marion, according to the post. South...
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
FOX Carolina
Upstate woman misses $830M jackpot by one number
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials say one Upstate woman came extremely close to winning a hefty jackpot. Officials say the woman won $30,000 from her Mega Millions ticket, but was just one matching number shy of winning the $830M jackpot. Lottery officials tell us the...
wpde.com
Neighbors in Pee Dee community say they're living in fear due to recent shootings
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Recent shootings on "H" Street in the Alphabet Hill community just outside of Hartsville has some residents on edge. Deputies responded to a shooting Monday night in the community where two homes were struck with bullets. Officers said luckily no one was hurt in...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man wins $200,000 in lottery
GREENWOOD, S.C. — An Upstate man turned a $10 lottery win into $200,000. While filling up his car at the VHS Inc. convenience store on 905 Montague Ave. in Greenwood, he played the lottery and won $10. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) He spent his winnings...
WTGS
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
