Less than a quarter of Canadians believe that Charles should be the King in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll has found.Charles, the eldest son of the Queen, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, immediately succeeded his mother as the nation's monarch upon his mother's death at Balmoral, Scotland, on 8 September. He was formally proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday, prompting the Commonwealth realms — Canada, New Zealand and Australia to declare him the head of the state.“We have every confidence that His...

