Read full article on original website
Related
Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Stand With Each Member of the Royal Family After Stepping Back
Every family has a little bit of drama — even royal ones. Following their shocking step away from their senior royal duties in March 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have distanced themselves from their relatives across the pond. When the couple, who exchanged vows in May 2018, announced...
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
U.K.・
Less than one quarter of Canadians want Charles to be King
Less than a quarter of Canadians believe that Charles should be the King in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll has found.Charles, the eldest son of the Queen, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, immediately succeeded his mother as the nation's monarch upon his mother's death at Balmoral, Scotland, on 8 September. He was formally proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday, prompting the Commonwealth realms — Canada, New Zealand and Australia to declare him the head of the state.“We have every confidence that His...
Queen Elizabeth’s Final Journey to London Breaks Online Flight-Tracking Record
More than 5 million people were online to follow the Royal Air Force flight carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, making it the most-tracked flight ever on the internet. Tracker service FlightRadar24 said the flight was tracked by 4.79 million on its website and app and a further 296,000 on YouTube. The previous record was set just last month when 2.9 million people tracked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial flight to Taipei. Tuesday’s flight delivered the queen’s coffin to RAF Northolt, to the west of London, from where it was driven to Buckingham Palace.Read it at CNN
U.K.・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
msn.com
Canadian family taking world tour before children lose their vision
Their daughter Mia was just three years old when Canadian couple Edith Lemay and Sebastien Pelletier first noticed that she was having vision problems. A few years after they first took her to see a specialist, Mia, the eldest of their four children, was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa, a rare genetic condition that causes a loss or decline in vision over time.
Comments / 0