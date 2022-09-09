ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biggest point spreads in Ohio State since 2013

By Orri Benatar
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s no secret that No. 3 Ohio State is a heavy favorite to ease past Arkansas State on Saturday afternoon and improve to 2-0.

But just how easy of a win is this supposed to be for the Buckeyes? The oddsmakers have set the point spread at 43.5 points with an over/under at 68.5 points. This means the expectation is for the Buckeyes to win by six touchdowns or more.

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives?

Being 40-point favorites is not unfamiliar territory for the Buckeyes, with Saturday’s game being the ninth since 2013 where they are favored by at least 40 points, according to Odds Shark. Before Ohio State and Arkansas State kick off, here is a look at the biggest point spreads for the Buckeyes over the past nine years.

8: Ohio State (-40) vs. Oregon State (Sept. 1, 2018)

Buckeyes won 77-31, covering the spread: This meeting of two OSUs was not much of a contest, with the Buckeyes’ Dwayne Haskins throwing five touchdown passes.

7: Ohio State (-40.5) vs. UNLV (Sept. 23, 2017)

Buckeyes won 54-21 and did not cover the spread: After scoring 44 points in the first half, the Buckeyes offense did not cover, scoring just 10 points in the second 30 minutes.

6: Ohio State (-41) vs. Illinois (Nov. 18, 2017)

Buckeyes won 52-14 and did not cover the spread : In a rain-soaked Horseshoe, OSU was dominant against the Fighting Illini but two late Illinois touchdowns prevented a 41-point win.

5: Ohio State (-42.5) vs. Hawaii (Sept. 12, 2015)

Buckeyes won 38-0 and did not cover the spread: The Buckeyes were one touchdown from covering against the Rainbow Warriors, a game where Ezekiel Elliott ran for three touchdowns.

4: Ohio State (-42.5) vs. Maryland (Nov. 9, 2019)

Buckeyes won 73-14, covering the spread : The Scarlet & Grey led the Terrapins 52-0 in the third quarter and still scored three more touchdowns in the fourth. Eight players reached the end zone in the 59-point win.

3: Ohio State (-48) vs. Akron (Sept. 25, 2021)

Buckeyes won 59-7, covering the spread : The Zips came to Columbus and conceded eight touchdowns in a 52-point loss to the Buckeyes. Five of those touchdowns were on the ground, with backup quaterback Kyle McCord getting the start.

2: Ohio State (-51) vs. Florida A&M (Sept. 21, 2013)

Buckeyes won 76-0 points, covering the spread : Entering as 51-point favorites, OSU did not disappoint as quarterback Kenny Guiton, entering the game after starter Braxton Miller was injured, threw six touchdown passes in the first half to set an Ohio State record.

1: Ohio State (-52) at. Rutgers (Nov. 16, 2019)

Buckeyes won 56-21 and did not cov er the spread: Surprisingly, the largest spread was for a road conference game against Rutgers, where the Buckeyes were favored by 52 points. After leading 35-7 at halftime, OSU sat its starters for the second-half and only won by 35.

