Conway, SC

Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
4 displaced after house fire in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in Longs Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. Crews said the fire was taken under control with no injuries.
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
Former Horry County fire chief dies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
