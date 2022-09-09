Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
This FREE Concert Series Is Returning to Downtown Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Top Three Pizzerias in the Grand StrandKennardo G. JamesNorth Myrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Seafood Festival in Myrtle Beach This MonthKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
wpde.com
Surfside Beach K-9, officer locate backpack with loaded guns following vehicle break-ins
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A police K-9 and an officer worked tirelessly through the weekend to locate a stolen backpack with loaded guns following a string of vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach. K-9 Sif and Cpl. Pinto found the first backpack Friday afternoon that contained numerous stolen guns...
FOX Carolina
Warrants: 2 women charged in stabbing Myrtle Beach man both were dating
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two women are accused of stabbing a man after learning he was romantically involved with both of them. According to arrest warrants, on Thursday Amber Mullins, 22, of Myrtle Beach, confronted her live-in boyfriend, who was not identified, about cheating on her with 27-year-old Ashley Cline.
Richmond County deputies recover gun stolen from S.C.
ROCKINGHAM — Deputies responding to a domestic call didn’t find any signs of assault, but they did find a stolen handgun. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home Monday for a domestic-related issue, but after speaking with both parties, found no indication of assault.
wpde.com
SUV passenger involved in deadly crash with train seen waving at officer: Police report
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An incident report in a deadly crash involving an SUV and train said a passenger from the rear side of the vehicle was waving at the officer. The report doesn't say if the person waiving was the 31-year-old woman who survived the crash that killed four people in the SUV with her.
wpde.com
Woman charged in Florence crash that killed medic, motorcyclist wants jury trial: Records
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The lawyer for a woman charged in a crash last month on Pamplico Highway where Florence County EMS medic Sara Weaver and a motorcyclist Cedric Gregg were struck and killed by a car, wants a jury trial and preliminary hearing, according to online court records.
Lumberton man sentenced to 4 years in prison for role in May 2020 shooting in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Lumberton man arrested after a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has been sentenced to four years in prison. Sequion Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced on Sept. 7, according to the […]
3 hurt in 3-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle crash in Carolina Forest, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 7:50 a.m. and blocked all lanes of traffic in the area of Carolina Forest Boulevard and Revolutionary War Way. Motorists are asked to avoid […]
wpde.com
Suspect with gun robs Dillon County Dollar General, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Dollar General in the Riverdale community of Dillon County was robbed Monday night, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said the suspect had a gun, but thankfully no one was hurt. NEW: Florence humane society starts petition to reopen clinic for...
wpde.com
4 displaced after house fire in Longs
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been displaced after a house fire in Longs Tuesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:10 a.m. to the fire in the 2000 block of Plantation Drive. Crews said the fire was taken under control with no injuries.
Pickup driver killed in crash on Highway 52 near Scranton in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A pickup truck driver was killed Tuesday in a collision with another vehicle on Highway 52 near Scranton, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about noon at the intersection of Highway 52 and W. Lee Flowers Road north of Scranton. According to SCHP Lt. Sonny Collins, […]
wpde.com
1 killed in Highway 52 crash along lower Florence County, coroner confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is blocking a portion of Highway 52 at West Lee Flowers Road in the Scranton community of lower Florence County. Around noon, a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck was travelling on West Lee Flowers Road, crossing Highway 52, when it was struck by a 1988 GMC truck travelling north on Highway 52.
Florence County murder suspect released from jail after posting bond
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County murder suspect was released from jail Monday on a $125,000 bond he was granted last month by a judge, according to online booking records. Semori Seven McKnight, 26, of Florence, was given a $125,000 surety bond on Aug. 8, according to Assistant Solicitor Ryan White. McKnight was […]
wpde.com
Wilmington man pleads guilty on drug charges connected to Horry Co. incidents: Solicitor
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Wilmington man is facing a 10-year sentence for drug charges that are connected to Horry County incidents, according to a release from Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Scott Crocker, 44, pleaded guilty Monday to drug charges and was sentenced to 10 years in prison...
Missing Florence 19-year-old found safe
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing 19-year-old out of Florence has been found safe, according to police. Editor’s note: Because the person has been found safe, all identifying information and photos have been removed from the story.
wpde.com
Trial date still not set in lawsuit filed by former Florence police officer against city
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — A trial date still hasn't been set in a lawsuit filed by a former Florence police officer against the City of Florence and the Florence Police Dept. Former officer Adam Raynor filed a lawsuit last October against the City of Florence in connection with an incident in 2016 that led to his resignation.
4 killed after car, train collide in South Carolina; victims identified
FLORENCE, S.C. — Four people were killed Saturday night when a train and car collided in a South Carolina city, authorities said. The crash occurred in downtown Florence at about 8:40 p.m. EDT, WBTW-TV reported. One person survived the crash, Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed Sunday morning.
Former Horry County fire chief dies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held on Saturday for a former Horry County fire chief and Vietnam veteran. Robert “Larry” Bell, died on Wednesday at South Strand Medical Center after suffering a heart attack. Bell was a fire chief at Horry County Station 17 in Mount Vernon for more than 20 years. […]
Four dead following train crash in the Pee Dee area
Authorities say four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina. The crash happened Saturday night in Florence County.
WMBF
Power restored after vehicle-utility pole accident knocks out power for hundreds of Santee Cooper customers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Power is restored to Santee Cooper customers in North Myrtle Beach after a vehicle-utility pole accident knocked out power to over 1,500 customers Monday afternoon. “We have 1543 customers out in North Myrtle Beach,” the power company said. “Crews are on the way.”
WMBF
Missing Horry County woman found safe, police say ‘case has been resolved’
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County have safely located a woman reported missing. Before being found, Horry County Police Department said 63-year-old Carrie Jackson went missing Friday afternoon from her home on Stephanie Lane, located outside Loris. Officials said she was located safe at around 8 p.m....
