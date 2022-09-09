Read full article on original website
Morris Day Wishes He Had Prince’s Feedback on Final Solo LP
The Time vocalist Morris Day said he’d struggled to complete his new solo album without Prince. He believes his fifth work — Last Call, due Nov. 11 — is the last musical project of his career, unless he reunites with the Time. The funk and soul band, also known as the Original 7ven, featured anonymous but widely acknowledged songwriting and studio work by Prince between 1981 and 1990, and continued to operate in various lineups without him from 1995 onward.
The Cult Shares ‘A Cut Inside’ Single and New Album Track Listing
The Cult has released a new song titled "A Cut Inside" and revealed the full track listing for their new album Under the Midnight Sun, which arrives on Oct. 7. You can listen to the new song and see the full track listing below. "A Cut Inside" is the second...
35 Years Ago: Roger Waters Breaks Up ‘Radio K.A.O.S.’ to No Avail
Radio K.A.O.S. had an often-impenetrable theme, but Roger Waters – and his label – clearly thought a shift to more era-friendly sequencer- and synth-based sounds would pay chart dividends. "CBS Records is saying there are three potential hit singles on it – which would be very weird for...
How R.E.M. Defied Easy Interpretation With ‘Lightnin’ Hopkins’
R.E.M.'s “Lightnin’ Hopkins” isn’t a song about the musician of the same name. Although the title of the third track on side two of Document shares its moniker with Sam “Lightnin’” Hopkins, spotlights a howled vocal hook and features slide guitar, R.E.M. wasn’t paying any sort of tribute to the Texas bluesman in the song’s lyrics. It merely gained its name because guitarist Peter Buck happened to have a Lightnin’ Hopkins LP with him on the day the band recorded the tune – at least according to Craig Rosen's R.E.M. Inside Out: The Stories Behind Every Song.
Roxy Music Launches 50th-Anniversary Tour: Set List and Video
Roxy Music launched their 50th-anniversary tour Wednesday night in Toronto. After an opening performance by St. Vincent, Roxy Music fittingly began their set with "Re-make/Re-model," the lead-off track from their 1972 self-titled debut album. Songs from nearly every Roxy Music album made it into the set list (except 1973's Stranded). To finish the night, the band performed a cover of John Lennon's "Jealous Guy."
Kerrang
Nickelback unleash thumping new single San Quentin from upcoming 10th album
Canadian rock giants Nickelback have been teasing their return for a while now… and, finally, here it is!. Chad Kroeger and co. have just announced that their 10th album Get Rollin’ – the follow-up to 2017’s Feed The Machine – will arrive on November 18 via BMG. “We’ve spent the last few years making a record at a pace that gave us the freedom to create and we can’t wait for everyone to hear the new music,” say the band. “We’ve missed the fans and look forward to bringing the new songs to life onstage, so let’s Get Rollin’!”
The Pretenders Joined by Dave Grohl at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show
The Pretenders were joined by Dave Grohl at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in London on Saturday. "If there's one band Taylor and I shared a musical love for, it's this band that we spent many a night singing and dancing along with," Grohl said while founding Pretenders Chrissie Hynde and Martin Chambers took the stage.
David Lee Roth Re-Records ‘Panama’ in 14-Song, Two-Hour Session
David Lee Roth has released a new "studio live" version of Van Halen's "Panama." According to the Van Halen News Desk, the track was recorded on May 3, 2022 as part of an extremely fast-paced session. "On May 3, 2022 the Roth band went into Henson Recording Studio and recorded...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Josh Homme and Nile Rodgers Cover Bowie at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Former David Bowie collaborators Nile Rodgers and Omar Hakim led a star-studded Bowie mini-set during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Saturday at London's Wembley Stadium. After an intro from comedian Dave Chappelle, the makeshift band — also featuring bassist Chris Chaney, of Jane's Addiction and Hawkins' NHC — opened...
‘Gene Simmons Likes Giving Me a Hard Time’ Says Dave Mustaine
Megadeth leader Dave Mustaine recalled two thought-provoking experiences with Gene Simmons, saying the Kiss icon appeared to enjoy giving him a "hard time." In a recent episode of Pandora’s Tales From the Metalverse (video below), Mustaine recalled how he'd been taken aback during a press event when he felt Simmons had insulted the memory of his late Metallica colleague Cliff Burton.
Liam Gallagher Opens the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher was the first musical artist to perform at the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London. The former Oasis frontman opened the show at Wembley convincingly with a two-song set, accompanied by the surviving members of the Foo Fighters. Gallagher hit the stage after Dave Grohl and his bandmates...
Justin Hayward Releases Folky New Song ‘Living for Love’
The Moody Blues’ Justin Hayward reflects on youthful innocence with his folky new single, "Living for Love." "I’m driving through the land we knew to find that sacred ground / Where moonlight on the innocence, wildest dreams were found," he sings over strummed acoustic guitar and airy synth pads. "We lay there ’til the break of day, lovers me and you / I had to give my heart away; what else could I do?"
R.E.M.’s ‘Disturbance at the Heron House’ Tackles Orwell and Reagan
In the back half of the ’80s, as R.E.M. was crafting their fourth and fifth albums, the band’s music was becoming more direct. The sounds were sharper and cleaner, with Michael Stipe’s voice pushed to the fore. As listeners were hearing the words more clearly, the singer was writing lyrics that were more comprehensible – at least in comparison to the likes of early chestnuts such as “Sitting Still.”
40 Years Ago: Billy Joel Escapes Writer’s Block With ‘Pressure’
Billy Joel was about halfway through his eighth studio album, The Nylon Curtain, and sensing the creative strain. He turned that feeling into the album's lead single. "The pressure I was writing about in this song wasn't necessarily music business pressure. It was writing pressure," Joel told MTV's Night School in 1982. "I said, 'I don't have any ideas. It's gone! It's dead! I have nothing, nothing, nothing! There's nothing!'
R.E.M.’s Cover of Wire’s ‘Strange’ Speaks to the Moment
R.E.M. loved to cover their musical heroes – in concert, on tribute albums, for b-sides. YouTube and rarities compilations are rife with them paying tribute to artists including Iggy Pop, Richard Thompson, the Velvet Underground and Television. But the band only ever selected two cover songs to appear on...
Wally Safford, Former Prince Bodyguard and Dancer, Dead at 63
Wally Safford, who danced in Prince's Revolution band and served as the singer's bodyguard, has died at age 63. No further details have been given. Safford, a Detroit native, grew up in the Nation of Islam, where he received much of his bodyguard training. (His family was close with Elijah Muhammad , Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali.) Before working for Prince in the '80s, Safford also provided security for bands such as the Commodores, Parliament-Funkadelic, Teddy Pendergrass and Earth, Wind & Fire.
Brian Johnson’s ‘The Lives of Brian’ Memoir Coming Next Month
AC/DC singer Brian Johnson will detail his wild life and career in his upcoming memoir, The Lives of Brian, which will hit shelves on Oct. 25. The book, which is available for preorder now, will tell one of the best-known and most fortuitous stories in rock 'n' roll. The English-born Johnson scrapped for years in the band Geordie, scoring a few modest U.K. chart hits but always finding major success just out of reach. Following the death of AC/DC singer Bon Scott, the Australian rockers invited Johnson to audition. He landed the gig and made his AC/DC debut with Back in Black, which became one of the bestselling albums ever and kick-started one of the most remarkable second acts in rock history.
Justin Hawkins Explains ‘Back in Black’ Moment at Taylor Hawkins Show
One of the many stand-out moments of the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert in London on Saturday was Brian Johnson and Lars Ulrich’s guest spot. But it also featured one of the most questioned moments of the night when Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins appeared onstage. It seemed to some that...
Keith Richards’ Strange History of House Fires
Keith Richards’ country home, known as Redlands in West Wittering, Sussex, suffered serious damage on Sept. 2, 1982 as a result of a fire. “Sixty-five firemen spent six hours bringing the fire under control,” UPI reported back then. “Three-quarters of the thatched roof was destroyed, along with half the contents of the building.”
Aerosmith Performs First Post-Pandemic Concert: Set List, Videos
Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine. "This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.
