ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 drivers fall silent in memory of Queen before Charles Leclerc leads practice

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rOFL9_0hoauiau00

Charles Leclerc finished ahead of Carlos Sainz as Ferrari led the way in opening practice for the Italian Grand Prix – after Formula One observed a one-minute silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.

Ten minutes before the first action of the weekend in Monza, the grid’s 10 teams – six of which are based in the United Kingdom – gathered in memory of the long-serving monarch who died on Thursday.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton wore a black armband on his Mercedes overalls as he was flanked by British team-mate George Russell and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali in the pit-lane.

FIA president Mohammed ben Suleyman paid his respects alongside Domenicali in front of the silent main grandstand awash with Ferrari red at the Italian team’s home race. A giant black and white image of the Queen was displayed on the podium.

A spontaneous round of applause broke out following the one-minute silence. Another moment of reflection is planned on the grid ahead of Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Earlier on Friday, Hamilton, who was knighted last year, described the Queen as a “symbol of hope for so many”, and said “she served her country with dignity, dedication and kindness”.

While the Premier League cancelled its fixtures this weekend, F1 bosses are pressing on with the 16th round of the season in Monza, 13 miles north of Milan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JLRXz_0hoauiau00
World champion Max Verstappen observes the one-minute silence alongside Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and team-mate Sergio Perez (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Hamilton’s Mercedes team are running with a black armband on the roll hoop of both his and Russell’s cars, while staff from across the teams, F1, and its governing body, the FIA, are all wearing black armbands.

Leclerc, who is 109 points behind runaway championship leader Max Verstappen, headed the order, just 0.077 seconds clear of Sainz.

Russell finished third, 0.279 sec adrift, and one place ahead of Hamilton, who was four tenths back. Verstappen finished fifth.

Sainz, Hamilton and Verstappen are all facing grid penalties on Sunday for exceeding their allocation of engine parts.

Verstappen is set to drop five places for changing his Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), while Sainz and Hamilton are likely to line up towards the back. Hamilton is punished for taking on his fourth power unit of the campaign – one more than is allocated under the sport’s rules.

Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Perez is also facing an engine penalty which could pave the way for a straight shootout between Leclerc and Russell – the only two drivers from the big three teams not to be affected by grid sanctions.

Elsewhere, the Alpine pair of Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso finished sixth and seventh, with McLaren’s Lando Norris 16th. Second practice gets under way at 5pm local time (4pm UK).

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Alex Albon suffered ‘respiratory failure’ after appendicitis surgery

Formula One driver Alex Albon suffered “respiratory failure” and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery. Albon, 26, was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning, before being transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment. The Williams driver...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fernando Alonso
Person
Stefano Domenicali
Person
Charles Leclerc
Person
Lando Norris
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
Person
Esteban Ocon
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
newschain

Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York to take on Queen’s corgis

The Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after the Queen’s beloved corgis following her death. A spokeswoman for Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son. The Queen...
ANIMALS
newschain

‘Sad and poignant moment’ as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time

Scots have marked what Nicola Sturgeon described as a “sad and poignant moment” as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time. After she died at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday, the body of the Queen was being moved on Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will rest overnight.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian#Mercedes#British#Fia#Grand Prix
newschain

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics. The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and...
U.K.
newschain

Crown of Scotland to be placed on Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest

The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest in Edinburgh. Historically, the crown has been used in ceremonies to represent the sovereign’s presence and it will be placed on Elizabeth II’s coffin by Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Ferrari
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

China and India had agents working for Twitter, says whistleblower

Twitter’s former security chief has told US Congress there was “at least one agent” from China’s intelligence service on the social network’s payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users.
WORLD
newschain

Queen’s coffin begins journey to final resting place

Well-wishers in Scotland said goodbye to the Queen as her coffin left Balmoral on a six-hour journey to Edinburgh, where it will lie at St Giles’ Cathedral. In bright sunshine, the hearse carrying the late monarch passed through the gates of the royal residence which was the summer refuge for the former head of state.
U.K.
newschain

Alex Albon released from hospital following respiratory failure

Alex Albon has been released from hospital after he suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator following complications from surgery. Albon, 26, was ruled out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza with appendicitis on Saturday morning, before being transferred to nearby San Gerardo Hospital for treatment. The...
SPORTS
newschain

Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’

The Queen was a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told. She was also described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” as both unionist and nationalist political leaders paid tribute following her death.
U.K.
newschain

King, William and Harry to walk behind Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall

The King will be joined by his sons the Prince of Wales and Duke of Sussex as they walk behind the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to where she will lie in state. Charles, William and Harry – along with the Duke of York, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex – will follow the coffin on foot as it makes its journey to Westminster Hall on Wednesday afternoon.
U.K.
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

Thousands line Queen’s coffin route to pay final respects in Scotland

Scottish mourners paid tribute to the Queen by lining the route of her coffin procession in their thousands as she left Balmoral for the last time. Silent, sombre and respectful, well-wishers gathered beside country roads, bridges and in village and city centres to say goodbye to the woman who was never more at home than when in Scotland.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy