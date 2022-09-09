Read full article on original website
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oatly Group
Oatly Group OTLY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $5.59 versus the current price of Oatly Group at $3.055, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13
Dynex Capital, Inc. DX announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for September 2022. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. About Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company...
When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?
Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends
The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp USB has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 4.3 percent compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share. At this new quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
EXCLUSIVE: What's 'The Signal' Cannabis Investors Are Waiting For To Deploy Capital?
The cannabis industry is growing exponentially, yet businesses are struggling to secure the funding necessary to start up and grow. "The reality is that there's very, very little new capital entering the space right now." That's according to Matt Hawkins, the founder and managing partner of Entourage Effect Capital, who...
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific
Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company" or "KREF") KREF announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to KREF's common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
Expert Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners
Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NextEra Energy Partners has an average price target of $83.83 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $70.00.
Expert Ratings for Newmont
Newmont NEM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Newmont. The company has an average price target of $58.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
VNET Gr VNET stock increased by 26.4% to $5.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 10.9 million shares is 1065.8% of VNET Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $877.7 million. Aehr...
