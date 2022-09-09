ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Firefighters battle fire at Phoenix auto yard

PHOENIX - Firefighters say no one was injured when a fire broke out at an auto yard in Phoenix. The fire broke out on Sept. 13 at King Auto Sales, located near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road. "Firefighters took a defensive stance to quickly suppress the flames," the Phoenix Fire...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash leaves 2 people seriously hurt in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have serious injuries following a crash Tuesday morning in Chandler. The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. at Chandler Boulevard and Cooper Road. Fire crews say two people have been rushed to an area hospital, but other information was not immediately available.. The...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Tempe rollover crash sends a person to hospital with severe injuries, authorities say

TEMPE, Ariz. - A person was rushed to the hospital following a rollover crash in Tempe on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13, says the Tempe Fire Medical Rescue Department. Tempe Police say the car rolled over near Loop 101 and Fremont Drive around 4 p.m. after the person driving had a flat tire, lost control and crashed into the freeway wall. He was ejected, and his head experienced severe trauma.
TEMPE, AZ
L.A. Weekly

6 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash near 67th Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]

Traffic Accident near Mountain View Road Left 4 Hospitalized. The crash happened on September 1st when multiple vehicles crashed into each other for reasons unknown. Furthermore, one of the vehicles rolled over to its side. Eventually, the crash resulted in six people suffering injuries. At least four people were hospitalized...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix Police search for witnesses of a deadly strip mall shooting

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police are searching for witnesses to a deadly shooting Tuesday night. Police say a man was shot to death near a strip mall at 59th Avenue and McDowell Road on Sept. 13. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

North Phoenix strip mall shooting kills man, injures woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One man is dead and a woman is injured after a shooting at a north Phoenix strip mall Saturday afternoon. Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting near 19th Avenue and Bell Road around 4:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found 18-year-old Miguel Rosas lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers were told by witnesses that a woman inside one of the businesses had been hit by gunfire. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Air Unit and other patrol units searched the area and detained three people. All were interviewed and released later.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Fatal motorcycle crash on I-10 in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently investigating the events surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that took place Sunday morning on Interstate 10 in downtown Phoenix. Officials said that the crash took place at roughly 2 a.m. Sunday morning on the westbound lanes at milepost 146,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot at Scottsdale short-term rental after hair dispute with men she met at bar, police say

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman is recovering after being shot late last week while staying at an Airbnb in south Scottsdale. It began early Friday morning when five women staying at a short-term rental on East Hubbel Street, located near Hayden and McDowell roads, decided to go to a bar in Phoenix. According to documents filed by Scottsdale police, the group met two men at the bar, later identified as Sincere Hooks-Lilly, 23, and Aron Melvin, 24. One of the women reportedly invited them to come back with them to the rental.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead in Avondale after shooting, police say

AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man and woman in Avondale have died after they were found shot Sunday afternoon. Avondale Police were called after a reported shooting around 3 p.m. in the area of N. Central Avenue and E. Madden Drive. When officers got to the scene, they discovered a man and woman with gunshot wounds. They died at the scene. Investigators say they have located and arrested a suspect.
AVONDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-10 near Tolleson, DPS says

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A crash between several motorcycles and possibly a truck slowed traffic on I-10 near 91st Avenue on the evening of Monday, Sept. 12 in Tolleson. The Department of Public Safety said one of the motorcyclists was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No further details were...
TOLLESON, AZ
12news.com

Scottsdale man hits patrol car, 2 other vehicles, in multiple crashes

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale police have arrested 47-year-old Spencer Stant after multiple hit-and-run crashes Sunday morning. Fortunately, only minor injuries were reported. Stant, who was driving a white Chevy Tahoe, initially struck a patrol car alongside a second vehicle, then continued despite attempted traffic stops before hitting another vehicle...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Twin brothers arrested after argument ends in deadly shootout in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Twin brothers have been booked into jail, with one facing murder charges, after an argument with a childhood friend ended in a shootout at a south Phoenix apartment complex last week. The shooting happened on Sept. 5 at Sunrise Vista Apartments, near 28th Street and Broadway Road, around 8:30 p.m Police say an argument broke out between one of the brothers, Devon Laterrell Bean, and a friend, 31-year-old Quincy Deon McCoy.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Unruly goat takes on Tonopah community, pees on deputy

TONOPAH, Ariz. — A goat got so out of control recently in Tonopah that the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to detain the unruly animal. But the goat didn't go down without a fight. >> Live, local, breaking. Download the 12News app. MCSO says the animal, nicknamed Billy,...
TONOPAH, AZ

