12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific

Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Digital Realty Trust

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
Where Karuna Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?

Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About General Electric?

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has fallen 4.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. DX announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for September 2022. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. About Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MercadoLibre MELI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
