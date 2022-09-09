Read full article on original website
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific
Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Digital Realty Trust
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
Where Karuna Therapeutics Stands With Analysts
Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
VNET Gr VNET stock increased by 26.4% to $5.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 10.9 million shares is 1065.8% of VNET Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $877.7 million. Aehr...
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?
Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About General Electric?
General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has fallen 4.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
INDUS Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. INDT ("INDUS" or the "Company") a U.S.-based industrial/logistics REIT, announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022, to stockholders of record on September 30, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE: What's 'The Signal' Cannabis Investors Are Waiting For To Deploy Capital?
The cannabis industry is growing exponentially, yet businesses are struggling to secure the funding necessary to start up and grow. "The reality is that there's very, very little new capital entering the space right now." That's according to Matt Hawkins, the founder and managing partner of Entourage Effect Capital, who...
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13
Dynex Capital, Inc. DX announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for September 2022. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. About Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company...
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on MercadoLibre MELI. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
