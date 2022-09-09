The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp USB has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 4.3 percent compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share. At this new quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.

