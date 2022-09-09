Read full article on original website
Queue grows to see Queen’s lying-in-state as coffin set to move to Westminster Hall – live updates
Ceremonial procession will see senior royals following coffin of Queen Elizabeth II to Westminster Hall for four-day lying in state
Queen Elizabeth’s Final Journey to London Breaks Online Flight-Tracking Record
More than 5 million people were online to follow the Royal Air Force flight carrying Queen Elizabeth’s coffin from Edinburgh to London, making it the most-tracked flight ever on the internet. Tracker service FlightRadar24 said the flight was tracked by 4.79 million on its website and app and a further 296,000 on YouTube. The previous record was set just last month when 2.9 million people tracked U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial flight to Taipei. Tuesday’s flight delivered the queen’s coffin to RAF Northolt, to the west of London, from where it was driven to Buckingham Palace.Read it at CNN
Less than one quarter of Canadians want Charles to be King
Less than a quarter of Canadians believe that Charles should be the King in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a new poll has found.Charles, the eldest son of the Queen, formerly known as the Prince of Wales, immediately succeeded his mother as the nation's monarch upon his mother's death at Balmoral, Scotland, on 8 September. He was formally proclaimed King in a ceremony at St James’s Palace in London on Saturday, prompting the Commonwealth realms — Canada, New Zealand and Australia to declare him the head of the state.“We have every confidence that His...
Queen funeral - latest: King Charles to join coffin procession as mourners face ‘35-hour’ queues
Prince Harry and Prince William will walk alongside their father, King Charles III, today as they will follow the Queen’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state.After being laid overnight in the Bow Room — the same room in the palace’s west wing used by the Queen to host world leaders — the monarch will depart her longstanding home in London for a final time in a procession due to begin at 2.22pm on Wednesday.The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived at Buckingham Palace from St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on...
Boxing Scene
Warren: Fury-Joshua Discussions On Hold Out of Respect For Queen Elizabeth II
Frank Warren, co-promoter for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, says the negotiations for a fight with Anthony Joshua have been put on hold ‘out of respect’ for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. This past Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. That afternoon, the UK began an...
Boxing Scene
Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn To Move Forward, Despite Eubank Sr. Threatening To Pull Son From Event
The next generation of the Eubank-Benn rivalry will move forward despite extraordinary efforts by Chris Eubank Sr. to sabotage the event. According to a report from The Daily Mail, Eubank Sr. plans to pull out his son, Chris Eubank Jr., from his upcoming fight with Conor Benn. The battle of second-generation contenders is scheduled to take place October 8 in front of a sellout crowd at The O2 in London. Eubank Sr. expressed concern over his son having to shrink down to the agreed-upon maximum contracted limit of 157 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Baumgardner on Mayer: She Struggles to Make 130; Looked Like Dried-Up Raisin
Alycia Baumgardner thinks the unfortunate delay to her 130-pound unification fight will not exactly play in the favor of her opponent. The women’s WBC 130-pound champion from Michigan will not be taking on WBO, IBF champion Mikaela Mayer in their unification bout as planned on the undercard of the Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall undisputed middleweight championship at the O2 Arena in London, as the entire Sept. 10 card was scrapped out of respect to the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II. British sports ground to a halt in the wake of her death.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Poulsen-Petitjean Purse Bid, Fabio Turchi Suspended, More
French Y12 Boxing won the purse bids today for EBU super lightweight champ Enock Poulsen's mandatory defense against Franck Petitjean with a bid for 38,000 Euro. Danish Fight Night bid 35,343 Euro. The fight will go ahead November 26 in Creteil, France. Poulsen beat Petitjean earlier this year, but an...
Boxing Scene
Team Joshua: We Accepted All Terms Presented For A Fight Dec 3rd
Anthony Joshua’s management company say that they have accepted terms for a fight with Tyson Fury at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on December 3. 258 Management tweeted that they accepted terms last Friday but that it was agreed to halt all communications due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
