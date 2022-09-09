ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oatly Group

Oatly Group OTLY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $5.59 versus the current price of Oatly Group at $3.055, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
Benzinga

Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
Benzinga

What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Benzinga

When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?

Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
Benzinga

Where Karuna Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?

Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners

Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NextEra Energy Partners has an average price target of $83.83 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $70.00.
Benzinga

Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About General Electric?

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has fallen 4.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Analyzing Arqit Quantum's Short Interest

Arqit Quantum's (NASDAQ:ARQQ) short percent of float has fallen 7.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 470 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

