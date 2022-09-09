ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Guns sound across village as Northern Ireland pays tribute to the Queen

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bpXzf_0hoatzJo00

A 96-round royal gun salute has taken place at Hillsborough Castle as people from across Northern Ireland continue to mark the death of the Queen.

The sound of the guns boomed across the small Co Down village as Reservists from the 206 Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the salute – each round marking a year of the Queen’s life.

In attendance was Lord Caine, the Permanent Under Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, and Steve Baker, Minister of State for Northern Ireland.

As the gun salute finished after 12 minutes, there was a moment of silence before applause broke out from the large crowd gathered outside the castle.

With the UK entering a period of official mourning, much of the focus in Northern Ireland will be on the small Co Down village. It hosts Northern Ireland’s royal residence which will be the centre of ceremonial activities.

A major security operation is under way in the village, with traffic restricted ahead of what is expected to be a large number of visitors paying tribute over the coming days.

Royal Hillsborough last year became the first place in Northern Ireland to be granted royal status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QfVe0_0hoatzJo00
Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in County Down (Jonathan McCambridge/PA) (PA Wire)

Hundreds of floral tributes have been left at the gates of the castle, with people travelling from across Northern Ireland to pay their respects.

Among those who paid tributes at the castle was Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters.

Karen Irwin travelled to Hillsborough with her family from Fivemiletown.

She said: “The Queen means an awful lot to us, she really was the epitome of service to her country.

“We feel very sad, it really is the end of an era, it is difficult to put into words.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=496nv6_0hoatzJo00
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea Street off the Shankill road in Belfast (Mark Marlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Away from the Co Down village, people were gathering at a mural of the Queen on the Shankill Road in Belfast on Friday morning to leave floral tributes.

The Lord Mayor of Belfast Councillor Christina Black and the Lord Lieutenant Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle opened books of condolence at Belfast City Hall.

Members of the public will be able to sign the books until the day of the state funeral.

The Garden of Remembrance is also open at the City Hall for for anyone wishing to lay floral tributes.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Christina Black said: “Queen Elizabeth made a valuable contribution to building peace and strengthening reconciliation between people on these islands.

“As a mark of respect, I will open books of condolence at City Hall for the people of the city to sign and extend sympathies to her family at this sad time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q38aI_0hoatzJo00
People gather at Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland to pay their respects (Peter Morrison/PA) (PA Wire)

Books of condolence are being opened across Northern Ireland including Londonderry’s Guildhall, Antrim Castle Gardens, Ballyclare War Memorial Park, Mossley Mill Civic Square, Bangor Town Hall, the Arts Centre, Newtownards, Ballymoney Town Hall, Coleraine Town Hall and the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady.

Events are being cancelled across Northern Ireland in tribute to the Queen. A tweet from the Northern Ireland Assembly also said there would be no access to Parliament Buildings at Stormont until further notice.

The NI International Air Show, which was due to take place in Portrush this weekend, has been cancelled as a mark of respect.

Stormont speaker Alex Maskey has already stated that he is liaising with officials to ensure that the Stormont Assembly is able to pay tribute.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

King leads procession behind Queen’s coffin as Harry promises to ‘honour’ father

The King has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his royal siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s courage hailed as MLAs pay tribute to ‘greatest-ever monarch’

The Queen was a “courageous and gracious leader” who contributed to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland, a special sitting of the Stormont Assembly has been told. She was also described as the UK’s “greatest ever monarch” as both unionist and nationalist political leaders paid tribute following her death.
U.K.
newschain

Thousands flock to village with royal connections to welcome King

The visit by the King and Queen Consort to Hillsborough, a village where royal connections run deepest in Northern Ireland, was on a scale never witnessed before. Thousands flocked to the normally quiet Co Down village, some arriving in the early hours of the morning, to get a coveted viewing spot for the arrival of Charles and Camilla.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Maskey
Person
Queen Elizabeth
newschain

King questions DUP leader over controversial Northern Ireland Protocol

The King has questioned the leader of the DUP about the party’s position on the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol during a visit to Hillsborough Castle. Charles had a lengthy conversation with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson about the European Union and the ongoing issues surrounding the protocol at Hillsborough Castle, the royal residence in Northern Ireland.
POLITICS
newschain

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings. Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.
U.K.
newschain

Duke of Edinburgh rejected Prince Consort offer

Camilla is known so far as Queen Consort, but the Duke of Edinburgh rejected the offer of becoming Prince Consort in the early years of Elizabeth II’s reign. Philip, the longest-serving consort in British history, died in April 2021, after being married to the Queen for more than 73 years.
U.K.
newschain

Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York to take on Queen’s corgis

The Duke of York and his ex-wife will look after the Queen’s beloved corgis following her death. A spokeswoman for Andrew said he and Sarah, Duchess of York will take on Muick and Sandy – two dogs the late monarch received as gifts from her son. The Queen...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Northern Ireland Assembly#Guns#Gold Medallist#Uk#Hillsborough#Reservists#State
newschain

‘Sad and poignant moment’ as Queen leaves Balmoral for final time

Scots have marked what Nicola Sturgeon described as a “sad and poignant moment” as the Queen left Balmoral for the final time. After she died at the Aberdeenshire castle on Thursday, the body of the Queen was being moved on Sunday to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, where it will rest overnight.
U.K.
newschain

Queen’s children mount vigil around their mother’s coffin in tribute

King Charles III and his siblings paid a poignant tribute to the Queen by staging a silent vigil around her coffin after she was praised by politicians in Westminster and Edinburgh. With their heads bowed Charles, the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of York stood guard around...
U.K.
newschain

King Charles III pledges to support all Northern Ireland’s people

King Charles III pledged to “seek the welfare” of all Northern Ireland’s people and described how his family have felt their “sorrows” as the Queen’s peacebuilding efforts were praised. Charles, who in 2015 made a pilgrimage to the site of his great-uncle Lord Mountbatten’s...
POLITICS
newschain

King and Queen Consort to take in Cardiff landmarks on trip to Wales

The King and Queen Consort are to visit Llandaff Cathedral, the Senedd and Cardiff Castle on their first trip to Wales following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Charles and Camilla will travel to the Welsh capital on Friday, having already toured parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. It will...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
newschain

Crown of Scotland to be placed on Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest

The Crown of Scotland will be placed on the Queen’s coffin while it lies in rest in Edinburgh. Historically, the crown has been used in ceremonies to represent the sovereign’s presence and it will be placed on Elizabeth II’s coffin by Alexander Douglas-Hamilton, the 16th Duke of Hamilton.
POLITICS
newschain

Charles to lead royal family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

King Charles III will lead the royal family in a poignant procession behind the coffin of his mother when it travels to an Edinburgh cathedral to allow the public to pay their respects. The Queen will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to nearby St Giles’ Cathedral where her...
U.K.
newschain

The Queen’s lying in state: What you need to know

The Queen will lie in state in London ahead of her funeral. Here is some of the information mourners need to know. – What exactly is meant by the term “lying in state”?. Lying in state is usually reserved for sovereigns, current or past queen consorts, and sometimes former prime ministers.
U.K.
newschain

The Queen’s coffin returns to Buckingham Palace ahead of lying in state

The King was joined by his siblings and both his sons to witness the late Queen’s coffin arriving at Buckingham Palace after pledging to follow his mother’s “shining example” in Northern Ireland. Charles and his Queen Consort were joined by the late monarch’s children and grandchildren...
U.K.
newschain

A right royal queue: Thousands brave long wait for Queen’s lying in state

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to mourn the passing of the Queen by doing what Britons do best – forming an orderly queue. Up to 400,000 people are expected to brave a 12-hour wait on the banks of the Thames to catch a glimpse of the Queen’s coffin as she lies in state in Westminster Hall ahead of her funeral on Monday.
U.K.
newschain

EU chief in tribute to Queen who ‘spoke to the soul of the world’

The Queen was a “legend” with the power to speak “to the soul of the whole world”, European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said. The European Commission president said the Queen “found the right words for every moment in time” – from her comments during the Second World War to her message during the Covid-19 pandemic.
EUROPE

Comments / 0

Community Policy