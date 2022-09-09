Read full article on original website
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific
Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ameren
Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Ameren AEE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13
Dynex Capital, Inc. DX announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for September 2022. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. About Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company...
Expert Ratings for Newmont
Newmont NEM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Newmont. The company has an average price target of $58.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
Expert Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners
Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NextEra Energy Partners has an average price target of $83.83 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $70.00.
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?
Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
VNET Gr VNET stock increased by 26.4% to $5.93 during Tuesday's regular session. The current volume of 10.9 million shares is 1065.8% of VNET Gr's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The market value of their outstanding shares is at $877.7 million. Aehr...
Analyzing Arqit Quantum's Short Interest
Arqit Quantum's (NASDAQ:ARQQ) short percent of float has fallen 7.09% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 470 thousand shares sold short, which is 1.18% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Looking Into Navitas Semiconductor's Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro data Navitas Semiconductor NVTS posted a 57.59% decrease in earnings from Q1. Sales, however, increased by 27.76% over the previous quarter to $8.61 million. Despite the increase in sales this quarter, the decrease in earnings may suggest Navitas Semiconductor is not utilizing their capital as effectively as possible. Navitas Semiconductor reached earnings of $79.79 million and sales of $6.74 million in Q1.
Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends
The Board of Directors of U.S. Bancorp USB has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per common share, payable October 17, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2022. This represents an increase of 4.3 percent compared to the prior quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share. At this new quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.92 per common share.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 Per Share of Common Stock
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (the "Company" or "KREF") KREF announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.43 per share of common stock with respect to the third quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2022 to KREF's common stockholders of record as of September 30, 2022.
This Analyst Sees Solid Long-Term Growth Prospects For Lands' End
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey reiterated the Less Risk rating on the shares of Lands' End Inc LE with a price target of $18.00. The company announced the appointment of Andrew McLean as the next CEO, following the planned retirement of CEO Jerome Griffith, effective at the end of FY22.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Petrobras Brasileiro
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro. Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 42 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
