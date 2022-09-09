ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna Wintour ‘never intentionally’ tried to set up two celebs ‘romantically’

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago



Anna Wintour says she “never intentionally” tried to set up two celebrities “romantically,” so it appears Bradley Cooper and Huma Abedin’s romance was merely incidental.

The Vogue editor-in-chief, 72, made the comment after being asked in a “73 Questions” video whether she had ever played matchmaker to the stars.

Wintour’s cryptic response came after Page Six exclusively reported that she had set up the “A Star Is Born” actor-director and the political aide.

“Anna definitely played matchmaker,” one well-placed source told us in July. “She’s BFFs with Bradley and adores Huma.”

A Hollywood insider confirmed to us at the time that Cooper, 47, had been “quietly dating” Abedin, 46, for a few months.

“They are perfect for each other,” the source added. “They’re both into power and politics and human affairs.”

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lpThFy9V3Ck?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

However, it appears to have been more of a fling than anything serious. The brief couple’s current status is unknown, but the “Hangover” star recently jetted off on vacation with his ex-fiancée Irina Shayk and their 5-year-old daughter, Lea.

“It was a real family getaway, and they are considering getting back together ,” another source told Page Six following the trip. “[Irina] would like her daughter to have a sibling.”



We were told the “Silver Lining’s Playbook” star is on board.

Since her 2019 split with Cooper , Shayk, 36, has been briefly linked to Vito Schnabel and Kanye West , though both fizzled quickly .

“[Bradley and Irina] haven’t gotten serious with anyone else, and they are both into the idea of having a kid,” our source added.


