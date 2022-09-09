ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Oatly Group

Oatly Group OTLY has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $5.59 versus the current price of Oatly Group at $3.055, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts...
12 Analysts Have This to Say About Union Pacific

Union Pacific UNP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $233.67 versus the current price of Union Pacific at $231.725, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts...
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
Expert Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners

Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NextEra Energy Partners has an average price target of $83.83 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $70.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About General Electric?

General Electric's (NYSE:GE) short percent of float has fallen 4.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 10.06 million shares sold short, which is 1.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Where Karuna Therapeutics Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 12 analysts have published their opinion on Karuna Therapeutics KRTX stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?

Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
Where Digital Realty Trust Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Digital Realty Trust DLR within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Digital Realty Trust. The company has an average price target of $146.17 with a high of $160.00 and a low of $126.00.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Petrobras Brasileiro

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro. Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 42 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on XPeng. Looking at options history for XPeng XPEV we detected 10 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 60% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
