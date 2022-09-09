Read full article on original website
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
'More Difficult Environment' Forces Bullish Analyst To Jump Ship On $180 Billion Tech Giant
Mizuho analyst Gregg Moskowitz downgraded Adobe Inc ADBE to Neutral from Buy, and cut his Q4, FY23 estimates with a price target of $440, down from $480, ahead of the company's fiscal third-quarter results. Channel checks this quarter indicated a more complex environment than expected, even allowing for a challenging...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Crash After 'Scorching' Inflation Data: Analyst Says 'Writing Was On The Chart'
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin drop sharply alongside stocks after August CPI data revealed. Hopes for a soft landing fading, says analyst, after the hot inflation report. Bitcoin sharks and whales are still piling on coins in the backdrop. Bitcoin and Ethereum traded sharply lower Tuesday evening as the global cryptocurrency market...
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13
Dynex Capital, Inc. DX announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for September 2022. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. About Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Oatly Group
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oatly Group OTLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oatly Group. The company has an average price target of $5.59 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $3.43.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
Can't Afford Farmland? Here Are 2 Dividend Stocks Bill Gates Owns In The Agriculture Industry
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, is the largest private owner of farmland in the United States with roughly 269,000 acres, across numerous states, accounting for 1% of the nation's total farmland. On September 9, 2022, India banned the export of broken rice,...
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours
Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Plunge In Reaction To CPI Data: What's Going On?
Bitcoin BTC/USD was plunging almost 10% lower on Tuesday in an exaggerated reaction to the bearish price action in the general markets, which saw the S&P 500 dive about 4%. Over the same 24-hour trading period, Ethereum ETH/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD tumbled about 7% lower. Consumer price index data (CPI)...
When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?
Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
Oracle's Earnings Rally Tumbles With Market Rattled By Inflation
What started out as a good day to report earnings has turned into an extremely bad one for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). The price action following the software stock's first-quarter report makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Oracle Follows S&P 500 Index Higher: Similar to the S&P...
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?
Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
Expert Ratings for Newmont
Newmont NEM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Newmont. The company has an average price target of $58.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?
Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners
Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NextEra Energy Partners has an average price target of $83.83 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $70.00.
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Petrobras Brasileiro
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro. Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 42 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
