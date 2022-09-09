ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Over $29 Million Bet On Energy Transfer? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Dynex Capital, Inc. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.13

Dynex Capital, Inc. DX announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.13 per common share for September 2022. The dividend is payable on October 3, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 23, 2022. About Dynex Capital. Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Oatly Group

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Oatly Group OTLY within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Oatly Group. The company has an average price target of $5.59 with a high of $9.00 and a low of $3.43.
Cryptocurrency XRP Decreases More Than 3% Within 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, XRP's XRP/USD price has fallen 3.63% to $0.34. This is opposite to its positive trend over the past week where it has experienced a 4.0% gain, moving from $0.33 to its current price. The chart below compares the price movement and volatility for XRP over...
When Will The Market Be Ideal For Investing In Real Estate?

Real estate prices are through the roof as a result of the near-zero interest rate policy the Federal Reserve followed over the past two years. Median house prices in the U.S. are more than $400,000, but this should not discourage you from investing in real estate, which can yield impressive returns over the long term.
Oracle's Earnings Rally Tumbles With Market Rattled By Inflation

What started out as a good day to report earnings has turned into an extremely bad one for Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL). The price action following the software stock's first-quarter report makes it the PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Oracle Follows S&P 500 Index Higher: Similar to the S&P...
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Sema4 Holdings Corp. Stock News: Robbins LLP is Investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. (SMFR) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR and its officers and directors to determine whether they violated securities laws or breached fiduciary duties in failing to disclose it would reverse a material amount of previously recognized revenue and was experiencing declining sales prices for its Reproductive Health Segment. Sema4 is a health company that uses artificial intelligence to enable personalized medicine.
Expert Ratings for Newmont

Newmont NEM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Newmont. The company has an average price target of $58.25 with a high of $60.00 and a low of $53.00.
How Is The Market Feeling About Warner Bros.Discovery?

Warner Bros.Discovery's (NASDAQ:WBD) short percent of float has fallen 7.14% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 56.39 million shares sold short, which is 2.34% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Expert Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners

Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NextEra Energy Partners has an average price target of $83.83 with a high of $90.00 and a low of $70.00.
Peering Into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's Recent Short Interest

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals's (NASDAQ:NRBO) short percent of float has fallen 7.55% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 161 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.98% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Petrobras Brasileiro

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Petrobras Brasileiro. Looking at options history for Petrobras Brasileiro PBR we detected 42 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Devon Energy

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Devon Energy DVN. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
