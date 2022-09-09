PSP: $3,000 in tools stolen from U-Haul
DELAWARE, Twp. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the break-in of a U-Haul trailer on the night of Labor Day in Mercer County.
Troopers were called to Delaware Road in Delaware Township just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.When will it snow in Ohio and Pennsylvania?
Reports said that the victim told PSP that the trailer was broken into and that several tools were stolen. Troopers saw that a lock was broken on the trailer.
Reports said that a STIHL saw and Milwaukee cordless hand tools were stolen. These items have a value of $3,000 combined.
Reports said that a STIHL saw and Milwaukee cordless hand tools were stolen. These items have a value of $3,000 combined.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mercer.

