Mercer County, PA

PSP: $3,000 in tools stolen from U-Haul

By Michael Reiner
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

DELAWARE, Twp. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the break-in of a U-Haul trailer on the night of Labor Day in Mercer County.

Troopers were called to Delaware Road in Delaware Township just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Reports said that the victim told PSP that the trailer was broken into and that several tools were stolen. Troopers saw that a lock was broken on the trailer.

Reports said that a STIHL saw and Milwaukee cordless hand tools were stolen. These items have a value of $3,000 combined.

Anyone with information is asked to call PSP Mercer.

