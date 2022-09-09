PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you use the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge, this traffic alert is for you. Work needs to be done, so “Northbound LA-1 and Southbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have a nightly left lane closure from Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16,” according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

