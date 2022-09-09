ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Lane closures could affect traffic on LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge this week

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you use the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge, this traffic alert is for you. Work needs to be done, so “Northbound LA-1 and Southbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have a nightly left lane closure from Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16,” according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
PORT ALLEN, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Baton Rouge, LA
Traffic
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
CENTRAL, LA
brproud.com

Bus driver accused of kidnapping student in West Baton Rouge

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Brusly Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Taplin is accused of stalking and kidnapping a student who goes to school in the WBR School System. Brusly PD says that Taplin has driven school buses for...
BRUSLY, LA
#Washington Street
brproud.com

One injured in shooting on Evangeline Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department were responding to a call in the 4200 block of Evangeline Street. According to officials, one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical conditions. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Electrical malfunction to blame for house fire on Louise St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 300 block of Louise St. around 7:20 a.m. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing in a window in the front of the house,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Traffic
Traffic
WAFB

Power mostly restored after major outage

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Entergy says the majority of people should have their power restored after an earlier report that more than 12,000 people were in the dark. The outages impacted customers in Gonzales, Prairieville, and surrounding areas. Entergy said the outages were related to an issue on the...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Shooting on Mills Avenue leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say at least one person was injured in a Monday (September 12) evening shooting on Mills Avenue at Merganzer Avenue, which is just west of Scenic Highway and north of Southern University. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the injured person’s...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
BATON ROUGE, LA

