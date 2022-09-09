Read full article on original website
Lane closures could affect traffic on LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge this week
PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – If you use the LA 1 Intracoastal Bridge, this traffic alert is for you. Work needs to be done, so “Northbound LA-1 and Southbound LA-1 near the Intracoastal will have a nightly left lane closure from Wednesday, September 14 to Friday, September 16,” according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
Officials respond to crash involving 18-wheeler, train near S. Choctaw Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a Canadian National Railway (CN) train and a Baton Rouge Water Company truck collided Tuesday (September 13) afternoon. The incident occurred around 3:50 p.m. on Souter Drive near S. Choctaw Drive, in front of the Baton Rouge Water Company compound.
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task
Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
Traffic Alert: Crash on Nicholson Dr. at W. Chimes St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (September 11) evening crash on Nicholson Drive at West Chimes Street on LSU campus. The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. and LSU Police are among the responding officials on scene. Officials say no one was injured in the...
Baton Rouge ‘more than pleased’ with $4M settlement over downtown library construction
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge has agreed to a $4 million settlement in a legal battle regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library in downtown Tuesday. “The litigation regarding the construction of the River Center Branch Library has concluded successfully! City-Parish more than pleased with...
Central Police: Lane blockage, heavy delays at Hooper and Sullivan
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Central Police Department, a traffic incident is unfolding along Hooper Road and Sullivan Road on Monday (September 12) afternoon. As of 3 p.m., police are asking drivers to avoid Hooper Road and Sullivan Road in Central for the time being. They...
Body found on I-12 West in Baton Rouge
BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found "around the Essen Ln. ramp."
Bus driver accused of kidnapping student in West Baton Rouge
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Brusly Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man named Christopher Taplin. Taplin is accused of stalking and kidnapping a student who goes to school in the WBR School System. Brusly PD says that Taplin has driven school buses for...
Mystery power outage in EBR, Ascension restored; Engineers still troubleshooting why the grid went down
PRAIRIEVILLE - More than 15,000 households were without power near the East Baton Rouge-Ascension parish line Monday afternoon. The outage was first reported around 1 p.m. and affected homes in Baton Rouge, Prairieville and Gonzales. As of around 1:10 p.m., more than 12,000 people were without electricity in Ascension Parish....
One injured in shooting on Evangeline Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department were responding to a call in the 4200 block of Evangeline Street. According to officials, one person has been transported to a local hospital in critical conditions. This is a developing story.
Police: 1 hurt in shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — One person was hurt in a Monday afternoon shooting near N. Harrells Ferry Road, police say. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting took place on Sherwood Hollow Court. No further details were shared. This is a developing story.
Electrical malfunction to blame for house fire on Louise St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a reported fire in the 300 block of Louise St. around 7:20 a.m. “Firefighters arrived on the scene to find fire showing in a window in the front of the house,” according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
Power mostly restored after major outage
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Entergy says the majority of people should have their power restored after an earlier report that more than 12,000 people were in the dark. The outages impacted customers in Gonzales, Prairieville, and surrounding areas. Entergy said the outages were related to an issue on the...
Person connected to dorm battery investigation sought by LSUPD
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The LSU Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect related to a battery investigation. Police said the person is suspected to be connected to a Sept. 10 battery in McVoy Hall, a dorm on the east side of LSU’s campus.
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
Shooting on Mills Avenue leaves one person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say at least one person was injured in a Monday (September 12) evening shooting on Mills Avenue at Merganzer Avenue, which is just west of Scenic Highway and north of Southern University. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the injured person’s...
Scotlandville High to continue with virtual learning on Tuesday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Scotlandville High School announced they will continue with online learning through at least Tuesday, September 13. The change came after plumbing issues caused the school’s E-building to flood. The East Baton Rouge Parish School System said updates will be given on the progress of...
Officials respond to reported shooting at Airline Hwy. apartments
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a reported shooting near Greenwell Springs Road and Airline Highway Sunday (September 11) evening. The incident was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at Fleur Apartments, which are located within the 7600 block of Airline Highway. Officials say no...
U.S. Marshals rescue 14 missing or endangered children in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The U.S. Marshals Service Eastern District of Louisiana New Orleans announced the recovery of 14 missing or endangered children as part of Operation Summer Knights. Eight people were also arrested. The investigation was conducted in the New Orleans area between April 30, 2022, and August...
