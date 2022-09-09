ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

One of Trump’s longtime allies now seeking to boost other 2024 contenders

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozKdk_0hoatDOI00

O ne of Donald Trump’s most outspoken allies is turning its attention to other possible presidential contenders, pouring millions of dollars into some of the former president’s would-be challengers should he run in 2024.

The Club for Growth, one of Trump’s longtime allies, is set to hold several campaign events and allocate millions of dollars to a number of potential rivals, marking a shift within the Republican Party as it looks to the future of the GOP. The group has also conducted polling to examine how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a rising star in the Republican Party who is seen as a likely presidential contender, would fare against Trump in a GOP primary.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: HERE ARE THE ISSUES ARIZONA VOTERS CARE ABOUT THE MOST

“The Republican bullpen of leadership is strong, and Club for Growth is engaging these conservative champions with grassroots activists on the issues that matter, especially school choice,” said David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, in a statement.

The conservative group has bolstered several GOP contenders over the last few months, donating $2 million to DeSantis’s reelection campaign in Florida and another $1 million to a super PAC affiliated with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), according to Politico. Additionally, the group held an event with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in August in Nevada.

The Club for Growth emerged as one of the former president’s staunchest allies during his time in the White House despite the group aggressively opposing his candidacy in 2016, according to the outlet. The latest efforts to bolster candidates who have a chance at defeating Trump in 2024 may highlight a growing desire within the Republican Party to scope out other options.

This could spell trouble for Trump should he decide to run in 2024, as the Club for Growth has solidified itself as one of the highest-spending fundraising groups during the midterm elections.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The former president has not yet announced his intention to launch a second bid for president, but Trump has been teasing the prospect for several months. While Trump remains a favorite within the party, recent polling from the Club for Growth indicates those margins may be tightening, according to Politico.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Club for Growth for comment.

Comments / 71

Mista Mr
3d ago

This has to be the greatest show on earth. How are any of these Republicans gonna run against the idiot they say the election was stolen from? Trump has played the entire party for the fools they became under him. I’ve never seen so many fools in my entire lifetime.

Reply(3)
14
Frank Nolasco
4d ago

can you get McDonald's cheeseburgers in prison? That will be trumps last question as he hears the doors of justice slam on him

Reply(7)
18
PAYASO 1
4d ago

I thought Donald said only he could save America??? Watch his minions drop him when another candidate shows up.

Reply
22
Related
The List

Donald Trump Makes A Startling New Claim About The FBI Raid Of Mar-A-Lago

The now-infamous FBI raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence is nearly a month old as of this writing. In that time, Trump himself has responded with a number of accusations and claims, some of them contradictory. Per MSNBC, the former president has variously accused the FBI of not asking for the documents in the first place, then of planting evidence and of staging a photo of classified documents to make him look careless. He declared that he had already declassified the documents, and petitioned a Florida court to appoint a "special master" to determine whether the seized papers can be used by the Department of Justice.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
The Independent

Fox News host stone-faced as guest lists sensitive documents Trump could have been holding at Mar-a-Lago

Fox News host Jesse Waters appeared stone-faced as author and journalist Ronald Kessler listed the possible sensitive documents that could have been held at Mar-a-Lago by former President Donald Trump. Mr Kessler, 78, the author of The Secrets of the FBI and other non-fiction books about the White House, the CIA, and the Secret Service, appeared on Fox News on Thursday. “The level of classification that we're talking about here for these documents, beyond top secret, beyond Sensitive Compartmented, that could very well include the plans for counterstriking against Russia in the event of a nuclear attack,” Mr Kessler...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump said Dr. Oz will 'lose' the Pennsylvania Senate race without a course correction and questioned how the longtime TV personality could be lagging in polls: report

Trump expressed concerns about the state of Dr. Oz's Pennsylvania Senate campaign, per Rolling Stone. Trump questioned how the ex-talk show host is lagging in the polls given his high name recognition. The ex-president even asked allies if public polling in the race is "phony," per the report. Former President...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Donald Trump
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Club For Growth#The Republican Party#Gop#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
White House
Vice

Trump’s Money Man Just Flipped and Could Face 15 Years If He Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s long-serving Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg just signed up to become the presumptive star witness in the upcoming criminal trial of Trump’s family business. Weisselberg, 75, pleaded guilty to 15 felonies on Thursday morning, and admitted his role in helping the company compensate employees...
MANHATTAN, NY
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
234K+
Followers
69K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy