One of Trump’s longtime allies now seeking to boost other 2024 contenders

O ne of Donald Trump’s most outspoken allies is turning its attention to other possible presidential contenders, pouring millions of dollars into some of the former president’s would-be challengers should he run in 2024.

The Club for Growth, one of Trump’s longtime allies, is set to hold several campaign events and allocate millions of dollars to a number of potential rivals, marking a shift within the Republican Party as it looks to the future of the GOP. The group has also conducted polling to examine how Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), a rising star in the Republican Party who is seen as a likely presidential contender, would fare against Trump in a GOP primary.

“The Republican bullpen of leadership is strong, and Club for Growth is engaging these conservative champions with grassroots activists on the issues that matter, especially school choice,” said David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, in a statement.

The conservative group has bolstered several GOP contenders over the last few months, donating $2 million to DeSantis’s reelection campaign in Florida and another $1 million to a super PAC affiliated with Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), according to Politico. Additionally, the group held an event with Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in August in Nevada.

The Club for Growth emerged as one of the former president’s staunchest allies during his time in the White House despite the group aggressively opposing his candidacy in 2016, according to the outlet. The latest efforts to bolster candidates who have a chance at defeating Trump in 2024 may highlight a growing desire within the Republican Party to scope out other options.

This could spell trouble for Trump should he decide to run in 2024, as the Club for Growth has solidified itself as one of the highest-spending fundraising groups during the midterm elections.

The former president has not yet announced his intention to launch a second bid for president, but Trump has been teasing the prospect for several months. While Trump remains a favorite within the party, recent polling from the Club for Growth indicates those margins may be tightening, according to Politico.

The Washington Examiner reached out to the Club for Growth for comment.