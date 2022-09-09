Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse

An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...

BRONX, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO