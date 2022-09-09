Cops: Loaded gun found in fanny pack of man, 27, inside 120th Precinct stationhouse

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cops: Boy, 15, arrested with loaded gun on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested with a loaded gun in New Brighton on Saturday night, police say. The firearm, a 9 mm Taurus, was confiscated from the suspect in the vicinity of Benziger and Westervelt avenues shortly before 9 p.m., according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops: Dispute between Staten Island neighbors leads to arrest of woman, 56, with gun
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A disagreement between neighbors led to the arrest of a 56-year-old woman with a gun in New Brighton, police allege. Kikiana Lloyd was arrested on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. in the vicinity of her home on Benziger Avenue, according to a spokeswoman for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Cops seek man for questioning after gun was fired in New Brighton
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD reached out on social media for the public’s help to identify a man sought for questioning in connection with a gun that was fired in New Brighton. Police responded to a call of shots fired on Sept. 6 shortly after 7 p.m....
Heartless attack outside S.I. Ferry terminal: Man, 40, bashed victim, 78, with cane, say cops
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old Brooklyn man smashed a 78-year-old victim so hard with a cane outside the St. George Ferry Terminal two months ago that the cane snapped, prosecutors allege. Vladimir Jospeh, of the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, faces first-degree robbery and other charges stemming from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
D.A. vows to ‘evaluate all facts’ in Staten Island robbery case where suspect died
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — District Attorney Michael E. McMahon vowed to work closely with law enforcement to evaluate evidence surrounding an Eltingville armed robbery that ended with the would-be robber dying. Thirty-three year old Robert Compton of Annadale, who served a stint in state prison and had more than...
Family left with questions after accused robber found dead on Staten Island
The family of an accused robber believes there is more left to be investigated after 33-year-old Robert Compton III was found dead after attempting to hold up two victims with a fake gun.
Watch: 2 men robbed while sitting in parked car in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Armed suspects ambushed and robbed two men sitting in a parked car Saturday in the Bronx, police said. The victims, 22 and 24, were in the vehicle near 229th Street and Bailey Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. when a black Mercedes-Benz sedan pulled over and two armed suspects got out of […]
Suspect fleeing police dies on subway tracks after trying to jump to train in the Bronx
One suspect tried to flee by jumping onto a moving train from the platform. He landed between car and then fell under the train, where he made contact with the third rail.
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Armed suspects in Mercedes wanted in gunpoint robbery on Bronx street
Police are searching for two suspects wanted in the gunpoint robbery of two men sitting inside a car in the Bronx last week, authorities said.
pix11.com
Man behind bars for armed robbery charged in fatal Brooklyn shooting, cops say
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A man who was already behind bars for allegedly stealing a Cartier bracelet was charged Monday in connection with a fatal shooting in Brooklyn earlier this year, authorities said Tuesday. Tyress Blackman, 27, has been locked up at Rikers Island since late January in an unrelated...
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
NBC New York
NYC Would-Be Robber Dies After Victims Fend Off Armed Advances: Cops
Police say an armed face-off on Staten Island resulted in a man's death after the two victims he approached late at night fought back against his robbery attempt. The 33-year-old alleged robbery suspect had approached two men, walking around 2 a.m. Sunday morning near Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place, and pulled out a firearm, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bronx armed mugger fleeing NYPD falls between subway cars, electrocuted by third rail
An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...
Bronx subway robber pinned by train, killed by 3rd rail while fleeing police; 3 others in custody
A subway robber was killed Tuesday morning after fleeing NYPD officers and becoming pinned underneath a train at a Bronx station, police said.
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
Brooklyn subway rider stabbed in back by stranger he asked to quiet down: ‘Nobody came to his help’
A Brooklyn subway rider was stabbed in the back by a stranger he asked to stop talking so loudly on the train, police said Tuesday. The 49-year-old victim, who is expected to recover, was talking on his cell phone on a Manhattan-bound No. 2 train when his conversation was disrupted by his attacker’s loud voice about 12:40 p.m. Monday, cops said. The assailant, taking offense when the victim ...
Woman slashed with razor blade inside NYC subway: police
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – A woman was slashed in the face with a razor blade at a New York City subway station, police said. The slashing happened inside a Chelsea subway station at Eighth Avenue and West 23rd Street on Sept. 10 at 8:40 a.m., NYPD officials said. The 30-year-old victim was walking down the […]
Thief robs Bronx Rite Aid, pepper sprays security guard
A thief robbed a Bronx Rite Aid store and pepper sprayed a security guard in the process, authorities said.
Police searching for missing Bronx girl, 16
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police are searching for a Bronx teen who has been missing since Friday, officials said on Tuesday. Jamari Perry, 16, was last seen leaving her home on Louisiana Avenue at around 9 p.m., police said. She was described by police as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 125 pounds with brown eyes […]
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
59K+
Followers
39K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 4