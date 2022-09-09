ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EW.com

Brendan Fraser says The Whale prosthetics gave him 'sense of respect' for people with larger body types

Brendan Fraser says playing a man affected by obesity in The Whale gave him both "vertigo" and a "deepening sense of respect" for people with higher body weight. "I became accustomed to wearing Charlie's body pretty quickly," Fraser told the PEOPLE and EW video studio of his character in the Darren Aronofsky-directed film during an interview at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. "I discovered that, once I took it off, I could still feel the sensation of wearing it, almost like an undulation. At the same time, once I took all the applications off at the end of the day, I felt a deepening sense of respect for people who live in that corporal being, because I could remove it like clothing and wardrobe and makeup, and their challenge to do that with their own body is not as sudden."
EW.com

Exes Drew Barrymore and Justin Long reflect on 'hedonistic' romance during emotional reunion

A teary Drew Barrymore has a joyful reunion with ex-boyfriend Justin Long during the premiere of her eponymous talk show. The former couple, who dated on and off between 2007 and 2010 reminisce about their "hedonistic" romance in the season 3 premiere of The Drew Barrymore Show on Monday. "I feel like we've been through so much together," Barrymore says. "When we used to talk and FaceTime I was always like, 'You know, I've really grown up Justin.' I always wanted to prove to you what a different person I was then when we dated."
EW.com

Green light! Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae just made Emmys history

He's the first person to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for a non-English show, as well as the first Asian man to take home the prize. The Squid Game star won the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series during Monday's ceremony, making him the first winner in the category to come from a non-English show, as well as the first Asian man to take home the gold. He beat out fellow nominees Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul, Jason Bateman for Ozark, Jeremy Strong for Succession, Adam Scott for Severance, and Brian Cox for Succession.
EW.com

Elle Fanning says The Great costume designer was behind her beautiful regal Emmys gown

Elle Fanning looked fit to rule a kingdom on the 2022 Emmys red carpet, and it's no wonder why. The star, who is nominated tonight for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Catherine the Great on Hulu's The Great, said her vintage Hollywood–inspired dress was designed by series costume designer Sharon Long, who just won the Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes at the Creative Arts Emmys last week for her work on the show.
EW.com

Hugh Jackman's daughter hilariously shut down his 'nerdy dad dancing' skills

He might be the star of The Greatest Showman, but Hugh Jackman's adorably dorky dancing is no match for his daughter's critical eye. The Oscar-nominated actor told PEOPLE and EW at the Toronto International Film Festival that his 17-year-old daughter gave him some humbling feedback when he asked for her reaction to a dance move he wanted to do opposite Laura Dern, Vanessa Kirby, and Anthony Hopkins in their new movie The Son.
EW.com

October Sky: Where are they now?

Catch up with the stars of the celebrated 1999 film. Jake Gyllenhaal (Homer Hickam) THEN: Early in his career, Jake Gyllenhaal led October Sky as Homer Hickam. The future star came into the gig after picking up early roles in City Slickers (1991), Josh and S.A.M. (1993), and Homegrown (1998). He then brought the real-life story of Homer to the big screen, playing the young man living in Coalwood, W. Va. with dreams of space.
EW.com

Seth Rogen jokes that he doesn't have Spielberg's number, while other Fabelmans cast text him

When you're Steven Spielberg, you don't just give your phone number out to anyone, even if those people star in your latest movie. Seth Rogen, who plays family friend Uncle Bennie in the director's autobiographical The Fabelmans, says the acclaimed director was more than happy to share his wealth of career experiences on set. Sitting down at EW's video suite at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the movie had its world premiere last night, Rogen and co-star Gabriel LaBelle let Spielberg know during the production how eager they were to hear his war stories.
EW.com

The Walking Dead still working on possible series finale post-credits scene

While The Walking Dead finished shooting their last episode ever back in April, not all the pieces are necessarily locked into place for the Nov. 20 series finale. With the Oct. 2 AMC premiere for the last batch of episodes less than a month away, it seems as if one key component of the finale — the final scene — is still up in the air.
EW.com

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell stage Good Burger reunion at 2022 Emmys

Emmys host Kenan Thompson had a reunion with his All That and Kenan & Kel costar Kel Mitchell during the awards ceremony. In a skit set at a bar tended by "honorary bartender" Kumail Nanjiani, Thompson asked The Eternals star, "Why don't you take this guy's order over here?" He then walked over to a patron with his head down, hiding his face.
EW.com

Margot Robbie fights a snake and Brad Pitt gets drunk in decadent first Babylon trailer

Hollywood in the 1920s was a bacchanal of drugs, sex, and white-hot envy. At least that's what we can gather from the trailer for director Damien Chazelle's forthcoming Babylon. The highly anticipated feature from the La La Land Oscar winner drops this Christmas, and the first trailer is finally here (audiences got a sneak peek of it yesterday at the Toronto International Film Festival).
EW.com

'The Fabelmans' review: Steven Spielberg raids boyhood memories for a tale of how a filmmaker is born

"Family, art, life — it will tear you in two," a wild-haired Uncle Boris (Judd Hirsch) advises his young nephew, Sammy (Gabriel LaBelle), midway through The Fabelmans, which premiered last night at the Toronto International Film Festival. He would know; he once put his head in lions' mouths for a living. Sammy doesn't want to join the circus like Boris, but he does very much want to make movies, and Steven Spielberg's latest film turns out to be a deeply personal gaze into another kind of maw: his own biography.
EW.com

Squid Game creator addresses Netflix's reality show spin-off: 'I know there are some concerns'

When Netflix announced that a Squid Game reality competition spin-off was in development, fans of the hit Korean survival drama were rightfully taken aback. The original series explored how capitalism and greed can destroy lives, and yet here the streamer was giving the green light to a real-life version that will have 456 players compete for a massive cash prize, seeming to completely miss the point of the show.
EW.com

Watch Olivia Rodrigo reunite with her HSMTMTS BFF in season 3 finale sneak peek

Olivia Rodrigo is coming back to High School Musical: The Musical: The Series just in time for the season 3 finale. EW has your exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming eighth and final episode of HSMTMTS season 3 where Rodrigo's Nini finally arrives at Camp Shallow Lake to cheer on her fellow Wildcats as they put on their production of Frozen.
EW.com

House of the Dragon recap: Rhaenyra and Daemon honor at least one Targaryen legacy

A theme is emerging. It tells us that the flesh and the realm cannot coexist. All that's human, the wants and lusts that rush from the heart, have no place in the deepest pits of politics. A want, after all, is a weakness; wants will not make you powerful. A good leader chooses what benefits the realm, not himself. As we see in this episode, it's a dehumanizing way to live.
