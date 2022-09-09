5-star Trentyn Flowers expects multiple coaches on 1st day of evaluation period

Trentyn Flowers / Photo credit: Dan Fritz

Louisville and Florida State are expected to be in the gym today for 2024 five-star Trentyn Flowers. September 9 is Division-One college coaches’ first day of the Fall live evaluation period.

This period is tricky for Flowers as his foot injury has him not yet cleared to play. Many coaches are waiting until he can get on the floor to stop by, which should be soon.

The 6-foot-8 Flowers transferred to Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy this summer. He finished last year with Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon. The five-star ranks No. 8 in On3’s 2024 rankings. The industry-standard 2024 On3 Consensus has Flowers at No. 12.

Flowers claims over 35 D-I offers; a who’s who of college programs. Playing up with Team Durant on the 17u Nike EYBL Circuit this summer, he averaged 8.8 points and shot 52.3 percent from the field.

Flowers On3 NIL Valuation

Trentyn Flowers is the No. 40 in the On3 High School Basketball NIL Rank. His On3 NIL Valuation is up $391 to $182,000. His per post valuation is $478 across all social media platforms.

