5-star Trentyn Flowers expects multiple coaches on 1st day of evaluation period

By Jamie Shaw
 4 days ago
Trentyn Flowers / Photo credit: Dan Fritz

Louisville and Florida State are expected to be in the gym today for 2024 five-star Trentyn Flowers. September 9 is Division-One college coaches’ first day of the Fall live evaluation period.

This period is tricky for Flowers as his foot injury has him not yet cleared to play. Many coaches are waiting until he can get on the floor to stop by, which should be soon.

The 6-foot-8 Flowers transferred to Lincolnton (NC) Combine Academy this summer. He finished last year with Chatsworth (CA) Sierra Canyon. The five-star ranks No. 8 in On3’s 2024 rankings. The industry-standard 2024 On3 Consensus has Flowers at No. 12.

Flowers claims over 35 D-I offers; a who’s who of college programs. Playing up with Team Durant on the 17u Nike EYBL Circuit this summer, he averaged 8.8 points and shot 52.3 percent from the field.

Flowers On3 NIL Valuation

Trentyn Flowers is the No. 40 in the On3 High School Basketball NIL Rank. His On3 NIL Valuation is up $391 to $182,000. His per post valuation is $478 across all social media platforms.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets the standard market NIL value for high school and college athletes. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

Difficult schedule awaits Payne in his first season with Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- If there's any good news in the demanding schedule Kenny Payne's first Louisville basketball team will face it's that 12 of the first 19 games will be played in the KFC Yum! Center, with no true road games until meeting Florida State in Tallahassee on Dec. 10.
Louisville announces 2022-23 men's basketball schedule

Louisville men's basketball officially announced its 2022-23 schedule on Tuesday afternoon. The schedule features 19 home games. The schedule is the first of the Kenny Payne tenure. "We are excited about the challenge of our schedule," Payne said in a prepared release. "To play at least 15 games against programs...
Former Cardinal Michael Bush to be honored Friday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From 2003 to 2006, it was the Brohm and Bush show for the University of Louisville football team. Quarterback Brian Brohm often handed the ball off to running back Michael Bush. What You Need To Know. Former Cardinal Michael Bush will have his jersey honored at...
New additions UofL fans can expect at Cardinal Stadium this fall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's football team is gearing up for its opening game against Florida this Friday, and fans can expect to see many changes to Cardinal Stadium. Several new features have been added to enhance the overall fan experience and provide added customer service. Expedited...
Louisville vs USF Kickoff Time Announced

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the following football game times and networks for Sept. 22-24. West Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Virginia at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN (previously announced) Saturday, Sept. 24. Clemson at Wake Forest, Noon, ABC. Duke at Kansas, Noon, FS1. South Florida at...
FSU's depth chart vs. Louisville: Changes along the offensive line

Florida State released its projected depth chart for this upcoming Friday's contest at Louisville. There are a couple of noteworthy changes along the offensive line. **OL Jazston Turnetine is listed as FSU's starting right tackle following the season-ending injury to Bless Harris. Turnetine was at right guard as a co-starter the previous week.
High School Playbook scores, highlights for Sept. 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's High School Playbook time!. Watch our preview for the UPS Jobs Game of the Week in the player above. Spencer County 43, Collins 37 (UPS Jobs Game of the Week) Bardstown 21, E'Town 0. Charlestown 39, North Harrison 13. Ballard 44, Franklin County 8. South...
Kentucky Expo Center looking to get $180 million upgrade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Major renovations are coming to the Kentucky Exposition Center. The Kentucky General Assembly is investing in the future of the events industry, allocating $180 million in the 2022 state budget to grow and expand the facility. Officials presented their plans to upgrade the Expo Center during...
Bullitt County school receives threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early Saturday evening Bullitt County Public Schools were made aware of a social media post threatening the school system. According to a letter sent to BCPS parents, the social media post included a picture of a Bullitt East High School student with a handgun saying “practicing for Monday” into the picture.
Ask WAVE: Why are the Lincoln Bridge's tower lights out?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Ohio River Bridges Project connecting Louisville and Southern Indiana has been a massive undertaking, financially and otherwise. Recently, a small part of the project isn’t functioning as planned. Clint submitted a question to Ask WAVE:. “The Lincoln Bridge’s towers used to light up. Not...
Kentucky Castle hosts Bourbon Market

VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- The Kentucky Castle hosted its’ inaugural bourbon market Sunday celebrating National Heritage Month. The market highlighted Kentucky’s bourbon history. Several bourbon distilleries took part, offering tastings of their bourbon. There were also food trucks and live music and vendor’s showcased their bourbon coffee, candles, and...
