Former Gamecocks joining GC Live: Postgame Show

Perry Orth (left) Michael Scarnecchia (right) will alternate as guests starting this weekend on the GC Live: Postgame Show. (Photo: Chris Gillespie)

Beginning this weekend, the GC Live: Postgame Show will feature former South Carolina Gamecocks. Former quarterbacks Perry Orth and Michael Scarnecchia will serve as rotating co-hosts with Gamecock Central’s Mike Uva.

GC Live is presented by Clint Hammond of Mortgage Network.

Orth played four seasons at South Carolina (2013-16). He was voted a team captain by teammates and coaching staff for the 2016 season. A South Carolina high school football state champion as an assistant coach, Orth has quickly established himself as one of the top QB trainers in the state through his company QB1. He is currently in his first season as offensive coordinator at Cardinal Newman.

Scarnecchia was a five-year member of the USC football team (2014-18). He’s best known for his 2018 performance against Missouri. With Jake Bentley out, Scarnecchia started at quarterback in a monsoon. With just over a minute left trailing by one, Scarnecchia led the Gamecocks down the field into field goal range for the win. He recently graduated from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

The GC Live: Postgame Show is one of the two new shows Gamecock Central has launched this fall. It airs shortly after the conclusion of every South Carolina football game. Like other GC Live shows they’ll be available to be watched on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. One of the wrinkles we’ve added to this show is a call-in feature. That number to call is (803) 567-3796.

With their backgrounds, Orth and Scarnecchia will share unique perspectives to help provide instant reaction to Gamecocks fans following South Carolina games. Fans will also have the opportunity to ask them questions directly.

Perry Orth (left) and Michael Scarnecchia (right) during South Carolina Media Day in 2016 (Photo: C.J. Driggers)

Watch the new lineup of GC Live programming this fall

Along with the GC Live: Postgame Show, Gamecock Central has also added a second show this fall. That show is called GC Live: Talking Tuesday Nights. You can watch that show every Tuesday night at 7, with Gamecock Central’s Mike Uva as your host.

The show will also be available to watch on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter. Like the GC Live: Postgame Show, there’ll be a call-in feature.

