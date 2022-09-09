ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bijan Robinson excited for the opportunity to face off against Alabama

By Sam Gillenwater
 4 days ago
Tim Warner | Getty Images

Bijan Robinson is facing the tallest task of his career this weekend. While there’s plenty of competition he has played before and in the Big 12, none compare to the Alabama Crimson Tide who will roll into Austin on Saturday. In Robinson’s mind, though, they can’t let the moment of playing the nation’s No. 1 team get to them.

Robinson joined CFB on Fox and spoke with Matt Leinart about Texas’ massive matchup this weekend. He says he is excited about the opportunity but he and his teammates have to find a way to prepare like it’s just another game.

“The thing that’s exciting is that this opportunity is presenting itself. We don’t get many of these opportunities to play a very talented team as them,” said Robinson. “For us, we’re taking it like we’re preparing for a game that we have on a regular basis.”

This is very rare for a college football season. Saban is used to playing big games, but there have been few of those that were true road games. This top-ranked Crimson Tide team playing in DKR Texas Memorial Stadium is unusual and now it’s on Robinson and Texas to take advantage of it.

Based on Coach Sarkisian’s message, it’s going to require a team effort. If they focus on themselves as a team, the Longhorns will give themselves the best chance to pull the upset.

“What’s important for us is just understanding that we just need to be with ourselves as a team. Make sure our team chemistry is up to par, 100%, and just focus on the team. We can’t focus on anything else,” said Robinson. “Like Coach Sark said to us this morning, just be enamored with the team because that’s what’s going to get us over the top and over that hump.”

Toppling the Tide is no small feat for any team. However, few teams have had the opportunity outside the SEC to bring Alabama into their house. If Bijan Robinson and his teammates can succeed both individually and as a team, they’ll give themselves a chance. Pulling an upset like that would catapult them onto the national stage and help Robinson and Texas very much be back.

