ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Who could be Auburn's next commitment?

By Keith Niebuhr
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26udvQ_0hoar1oP00
Auburn WR target Adam Hopkins (On3/Keith Niebuhr)

Continue reading this article and more from top writers, Limited Ads.

Comments / 0

Related
globalconstructionreview.com

Turner to give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year

Turner Construction will give Alabama’s Tuskegee University $70,000 a year to support students studying construction, architecture and engineering degrees. Turner Construction was the biggest contractor in the US by revenue last year. Meanwhile, Tuskegee is accredited under the Historically Black Universities and Colleges (HBCU) designation in the US. Starting...
TUSKEGEE, AL
WSFA

Alabama is losing daylight at the fastest rate all year

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For summer lovers it’s one of not-so-great times of year. Those who like fall, on the other hand, probably enjoy what I’m about to say about September and October. During September and October the days get shorter and shorter. Not only that, but they...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Illegal street racing seriously injures one

An illegal drag race held on County Road 7 in the High Log Community has severely injured a Bullock County citizen on Labor Day, September 6, 2022. Reportedly, two cars lined up side by side to race. Allegedly, Qyedarrious Williams was located in an area in front of the cars...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
WRBL News 3

Man shot and killed on Forestside Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Forestside Drive. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL that he is responding to the homicide in the 1600 block of Forestside Drive. Bryan identified the victim as Zachary Tyler Castellow, age 25. He was pronounced dead at 7:00 p.m. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Opelika doctor makes history at EAMC with her 1,000th robot-assisted surgery

Dr. Njideka Obiekwe made history on Aug. 17 when she became the first physician at East Alabama Medical Center to perform 1,000 robot-assisted procedures. This record-breaking surgery came nearly 11 years after her first robot-assisted surgery on Nov. 30, 2011. “When I first started, I thought you needed to know...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Man missing since 2019 found, CPD say

UPDATE 9/12/2022 5:00 p.m.: Curtis Lee Thomas was located and he is in good health, according to The Columbus Police Department. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who has been missing since 2019. Officials said police and the family of Curtis Lee Thomas […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football
WRBL News 3

Shooting investigation underway in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Ga. (WRBL) – The Manchester Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to officials, the shooting happened Thursday morning on Linda Lane. Details about the victim’s condition are not available at this time. Police have made an arrest in the shooting. This is a developing story. Stay WRBL for new details as they become […]
MANCHESTER, GA
opelikaobserver.com

New Restaurant Coming Soon

AUBURN — The Auburn City Council approved a restaurant retail liquor ABC license for a new restaurant in town Tuesday night. The Vintage 2298 Restaurant, LLC d/b/a Vintage 2298 will be located at 2298 E University Drive, Auburn. The Vintage 2298 is a new development, set to contain both...
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Both directions on Manchester Expy in Columbus closed due to wreck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An accident in Columbus has closed down all the lanes of Manchester Expressway as officials work to clear the scene. The closure is from Interstate 185 to the Peachtree Mall entrance. Details of this accident are limited. However, Columbus police, fire department, the Muscogee County sheriff,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTVM

NEW DETAILS: Chambers County wreck leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An early morning two-vehicle crash has left two Alexander City men dead and four others hospitalized in Chambers County, says the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division, the wreck happened on Sept. 5 on Ala....
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Teen dead after single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A single-vehicle wreck has claimed the life of a Columbus teen. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Aleiyah Donald. The crash happened on September 9 on Manchester Expressway. Donald was pronounced dead on the scene at 10:42 p.m.,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.  Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Stoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy […]
MOBILE, AL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
68K+
Followers
70K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy