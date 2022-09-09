Florida to watch No. 1 EDGE Keon Keeley on Friday evening

A woman who had been drinking at a town square in The Villages was arrested after an alleged altercation. Linda Kay Murphy, 73, had been at a town square on Friday night with a male companion when she “had a couple of drinks” and “became intoxicated and belligerent,” according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The report did not specify the town square.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO