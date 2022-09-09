Read full article on original website
European Court Of Justice Recommends $4.1B Google Fine Over Mobile Network Saga
A recommended fine of €4.1B ($4.1B) has been imposed by the European Court of Justice on Google, upholding almost all of the European Commission’s recent ruling. In the past few minutes, the Court said it has confirmed the decision that Google imposed “unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine.” The fine is a slightly lower recommendation than that of the Commission and the European Court of Justice said this “reflects the gravity and duration of the infringement.” Google owner Alphabet had already lost a challenge against a...
Google loses appeal in $4 billion European court battle over Android dominance
The tech giant was fined for abusing its dominant Android mobile operating system to cement the popularity of Google apps and services.
Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, wins 5% fine cut
LUXEMBOURG, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit Google on Wednesday suffered its second setback in less than a year as Europe's top court agreed with EU antitrust regulators that it had abused its dominance but trimmed the fine by 5% because of a disagreement on one point.
