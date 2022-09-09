Read full article on original website
Volunteers with Operation KEYS prepare to go door-to-door to get kids back in school
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hundreds of students within Corpus Christi ISD, for one reason or another, are not showing up for classes. Officials with the district said truancy is especially an issue with students around the age of 16 and 17. Students who were so close to getting their diplomas, but then changed course.
Mosquito problems plague normally busy outdoor seating areas at Port Aransas restaurants
PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Mosquitoes have had the attention of most everyone these past few weeks. It's hard to say which part of town is getting hit hardest by the blood suckers, but business owners in Port Aransas said they are starting to take a bite out of business.
City hires new health director for Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is moving forward with hiring a new health director for the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, a position that has been vacant for quite awhile. It has been six months since Annette Rodriguez was fired form her position as...
The only anime store in Corpus Christi opens up
Strawberry Moon Anime on 4256 S. Alameda Street is the only anime store in town owned by Carly Cunningham, who said she orders all of her products from Japan.
Students of the Coastal Bend visit with loved ones for Grandparent's Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For a local school today, the Covid-19 protocols changed. Excitement and smiles filled the air at Dr. M.L Gonzalez-Garza school cafeteria as students enjoyed a nice lunch with their grand-parents. A school board member of the charter school, Ernest Garza told 3NEWS, "It's great that...
Every Corpus Christi ISD police officer will get a protective shield thanks to Texas grant
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After the tragedy in Uvalde, the way the community feels about safety measures in schools has changed forever… especially in Texas. Just Monday afternoon, 3NEWS reported that a student brought a gun to Hamlin Middle School, proving that in times like these, it is extremely important to be proactive.
City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
Corpus Christi leaders hoping to get desal permits and move forward with project
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is hoping it will soon be able to take the next big step in the process of securing a state permit to build a desalination plant. In fact, in three weeks, City leaders will go before the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality hoping to get the first of two permits needed to being construction on its inner-harbor desal plant off E. Port Ave.
Variety of vendors preview of the annual Home and Garden show
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's that time of the year, the 22nd annual Home and Garden Show is back at the American Bank Center. For three days, residents of the Coastal Bend are welcomed to the free event showcasing a variety of vendors. Several vendors met with 3NEWS this...
'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been paying attention to our 'Driving You Crazy' series with pen and paper in hand these last few weeks. We had a chance to visit with the Interim Director of Public Works, Gabriel Hinojosa, to get his take on efforts to repair and replace all those potholes and bumps that are driving you crazy.
Tesla looks to invest $365M, create 162 jobs for battery refinery near Corpus Christi
ROBSTOWN, Texas — Carmaker Tesla wants to build a lithium-hydroxide refining plant near the Texas Gulf to help in battery production, and it's targeting an area near Robstown as one of at least two proposed sites. Tesla is prepared to invest $365 million into the Nueces County facility through...
Amos Rehabilitation Keep ready to discover some answers as they release sea turtles
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Amos Rehabilitation Keep held a sea turtle release at Tony Amos city beach on September 10. The record number of loggerhead sea turtles stranded on Texas beaches have hit an all time high with at least 282 since April of this year, according to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service.
Angler Catches Rare Leopard Redfish
Capt. Danny Alvarez has been fishing since he returned home from military service about a half a century ago. He has spent much of that time guiding charter anglers to flounder, black drum, speckled trout and redfish (red drum) in the productive coastal waters around Corpus Christi, Texas. But in all those years he’s never once laid eyes on a rare leopard redfish outside the pages of a fishing magazine—until Aug. 27, when Alvarez hosted his son, Eric, and several of their in-laws on an outing on Laguna Madre near Baffin Bay.
Student works to raise money for cash-strapped FFA chapters in the Coastal Bend
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Gregory-Portland High School Senior Elizabeth Sides is trying to make a real difference in the lives of Future Farmers of America members from across the area. Sides has an idea to try and get the funding needed by cash-strapped chapters so they can pay for...
South Texas Red Cross chapter currently in need of healthcare, mental health professionals
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every day workers with the American Red Cross see the heartbreak and stress of those coping with loss. Not only do they deliver hands-on care during devastating circumstances, they also offer mental health support. Whether you're talking fire, flood or some other unexpected calamity, one...
HHM: 6 time Grammy winner Freddie Martinez Sr. shares his musical legacy
We are focusing on Freddie Martinez Senior, owner of Freddie Records, to find out what Hispanic heritage month means to him.
On Your Mind: Corpus Christi ISD breaks down mental health resources for students, teachers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — School is in full swing for Coastal Bend-area schools, and in addition to class and extracurriculars, we're seeing a growing emphasis on mental health resources. In this, "On Your Mind," district officials with the Corpus Christi ISD spoke with 3NEWS about the mental health initiatives...
Thousands of bikers expected at this weekend's Conquer the Coast
You still have time to sign up. Conquer the Coast is set for Saturday, Sept. 17 and all of the proceeds go towards the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
Corpus Christi senior living community awaits arrival of updated COVID-19 boosters
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The new COVID-19 booster shots are expected to be available in Texas this week. The local public health district in Corpus Christi said they are confirmed to receive the new booster that is suppose to better protect against the omicron variant. Health care providers at...
CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause
The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause. A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs. The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee...
