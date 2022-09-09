ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 9

uhhh
4d ago

damn imagine being 45 years old and acting like this. didn't ur mamma teach u better ? how embarrassing 🙄

Reply
5
Lee Henderson
4d ago

Is it me or are there way more shootings in corpus christi recently

Reply(1)
6
KIII 3News

Search is on for suspects in Old Brownsville Rd. shooting

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for the person or persons responsible for a shooting on the west side of town Thursday. Officers were called to the Burger King on Old Brownsville Rd. just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday for a call about a shooting with multiple victims. When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found three men who had been shot. All were taken to the hospital, according to CCPD officials.
KIII 3News

City moves to revitalize a shrinking North Beach

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "It's totally different, totally different every time we come here." Donato and Lydia Herrera are from San Antonio and love to come to Corpus Christi to relax on the beach every now and again. They have noticed recent changes to the beach, specifically North Beach.
