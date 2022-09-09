When it comes to health, people “really don’t know where to start to help themselves be ready for their next decades,” according to Dr. Otto Janke. Janke is inviting those interested in finding a starting point for their health to the Empire Longevity Symposium on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Center for the Arts on 72 S. Main St. in the village of Homer.

HOMER, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO