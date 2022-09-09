Read full article on original website
City of Cortland’s 21st Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Courthouse Park (Video)
Yesterday morning, the City of Cortland's held its 21st Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at Courthouse Park. Here is a video stream of the ceremony:
Cortland County COVID-19 wrap-up for Wednesday, Sept. 13
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from the past week. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. According to the county health department as of Sept. 9, the level of COVID-19 transmission in...
Cortland Weather Outlook: Tuesday, September 13
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022:. Low pressure continues to meander northeastward and will bring a few more showers to the area today. There are two main periods when rain will be most likely. First, early...
Students highlight summer projects at McGraw BOE meeting
The McGraw Central School District Board of Education (BOE) met recently in the school library to recognize the participants of the Summer Internship Program and approve measures for the start of the school year. McGraw’s next BOE meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 6 in the school library....
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for possession of crack cocaine
A man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of crack cocaine, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force – with assistance from the county sheriff’s office, city police and New York State Police – served a narcotics search warrant the early morning of Sept. 7 on Charles Street in Cortland.
County Sheriff’s Office: Man arrested for drugs
A City of Cortland man was arrested last week after he was found to be in possession of drugs, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The Cortland County Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on Clayton Avenue in the city. Artist Quiller,...
Making Sure Your Next Decades Are Your Next Best Decades (Sponsored Content)
When it comes to health, people “really don’t know where to start to help themselves be ready for their next decades,” according to Dr. Otto Janke. Janke is inviting those interested in finding a starting point for their health to the Empire Longevity Symposium on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Center for the Arts on 72 S. Main St. in the village of Homer.
