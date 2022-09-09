ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

15 tiny houses for veterans go up in flames in west Los Angeles

By Marc Sternfield
 4 days ago

Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed 15 tiny homes that were housing homeless veterans in west Los Angeles overnight.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. Friday at the Veterans Administration’s West Los Angeles Campus at 11301 W. Wilshire Blvd.

Fire crews arrived to find more than a dozen tiny houses ablaze, a Los Angeles Fire department spokesperson said. They later determined that 15 homes had been destroyed and several others sustained damage.

All of the residents managed to escape unharmed.

Firefighters believe the fire originated from a lithium battery charger; however, the cause remained under investigation.

The tiny homes are part of the VA’s Care, Treatment, and Rehabilitative Services (CTRS) initiative.

The fire scene at the VA’s West Los Angeles Campus (11301 W. Wilshire Boulevard). Sept. 9, 2022

If you know a homeless or at-risk Veteran who may need VA services, call the West LA campus Welcome Center at (310) 268-3269. Veterans in crisis should call 988 and press 1.

VISIONS By ANNA
4d ago

So u never have intentions of fixing the issues because of one GOOGLES- THE HIGHEST HOMELESS ADVOCATE YRLY INCOME, N ITS ALMOST $300.000,00 - THIS IS A BILLION DOLLAR INDUSTRY THEY'VE CREATED!!!!Theyyyyyy, make $ off you living/ dying and THEY'RE TRYING TO PASS ANOTHER EMOTIONALLY PROVOKED TAX BILL- AGAIN, N HOPING YOU'RE NEVER KEEPING SCORE TO SAY NO!!!!!

KTLA

KTLA

