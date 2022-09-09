Read full article on original website
Tomahawk Nation
Jordan Travis talks confidence, teamwork ahead FSU vs. Louisville this week
Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis has had an amazing start to this season stemming from the back end of last year. He has a pff.com offensive grade of 91.1 so far and has really stepped into his role as the leader of his team. The Seminoles are coming off a...
Tomahawk Nation
Alex Atkins offers insight into FSU offense
Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday ahead of the Seminoles’ ACC opener against the Louisville Cardinals this Friday. Atkins touched on a lot of different subjects and previewed his upcoming opponent. Louisville has given up over 200 rushing yards per game...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles
The Cardinals host the Seminoles in their first home game of the 2022 season.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks Seminoles’ ACC opener, Winston Wright progress
The Florida State Seminoles (2-0)are just days away from hitting the road up to Kentucky to kick off ACC play and face the Louisville Cardinals (1 - 1) Friday at 7:30 p.m. FSU is 6-3 on the road against the Cardinals while the last two times the teams faced UL came out on top.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State vs. Louisville: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this week and travel up to Louisville, KY to kick off ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Noles are coming off a bye week and look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after their nail-biting victory in New Orleans against the LSU Tigers.
Tomahawk Nation
Mike Norvell talks bye week, previews Louisville
The Florida State Seminoles are back at it fresh off a bye week and a two-day break the team looked like it hardly missed a beat. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after practice to preview their upcoming game against the Louisville Cardinals on the road Friday night. This will be the first ACC matchup for the Seminoles this season.
Kickoff time announced for Florida State's home game against Boston College
The Seminoles will take on the Eagles on September 24.
Louisville Opens as Home Underdog vs. Florida State
The Cardinals host the Seminoles in their first game of the 2022 season.
Tomahawk Nation
Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Volleyball, Soccer, Golf, and other Noles sports news
In case you missed last week’s ‘TN’s Triple-S’ coverage of Florida State Seminoles athletics, here is the recap: Sunday Seminoles Summary: FSU Soccer, Volleyball, Golf, Basketball, and other Noles sports news...{continued *FOR FREE}. The FSU women athletic teams dominated the little Seminole sports news that is...
FSU Football appears on more ballots, but drops in voting for this week's AP Top 25
Florida State actually dropped two spots in the voting for the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday. The Seminoles, 2-0 on the season and enjoying their bye during a chaotic Saturday in college football, went from No. 30 to No. 32 overall based on the 'others receiving votes' in the updated AP Top 25.
wuft.org
Dixie, Lafayette and Suwannee counties were redistricted in Florida Senate map. Here are the candidates running for the new seat
TALLAHASSEE — Stakes are high in a North Florida contest between a scion of a prominent Democratic political family and a former football star who is a “huge fan” of Gov. Ron DeSantis, in one of the state Senate’s most closely watched races this year. Incumbent...
Two Florida Universities Ranked Among Best Public Schools by U.S. News & World Report
Two Florida universities took coveted spots on the list of America’s top public schools as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. The University of Florida in Gainesville ranked fifth among the nation’s public universities. Among all U.S. colleges, it ranked 29th best. Florida State University in Tallahassee...
thefamuanonline.com
Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap
Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
clayconews.com
Governor Ron DeSantis Announces the Activation of National Guard Soldiers in Tallahassee, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, FL - Taryn Fenske, Director of Communications for the Office of Florida Governor Ron Desantis is reporting the following concerning the the Governor's Executive Order to activate the Florida National Guard in Tallahassee. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-213 activating the Florida National Guard to assist the...
WALA-TV FOX10
2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
WCTV
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee home buyers are taking legal action against a major homebuilding company. They say Boulos Builders sprung huge price hikes on them at the last minute, raising prices by tens of thousands of dollars. Boulos then cancelled the contracts of those who refused to pay. The...
floridapolitics.com
No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions
'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
WCTV
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
Gun found at Leon High School
The Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed a gun was found and confiscated at Leon High School Tuesday.
floridapolitics.com
Florida chapter of world’s largest police union backs Janelle Perez’s Senate bid
Janelle Perez could become the first open gay woman elected to the Florida Senate. A statewide police union 24,000 strong is giving Democratic Senate candidate Janelle Perez its endorsement over the Republican candidate who’s a favorite of the Tallahassee establishment. Perez, a businesswoman who would be the first openly...
