The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this week and travel up to Louisville, KY to kick off ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Noles are coming off a bye week and look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after their nail-biting victory in New Orleans against the LSU Tigers.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 23 HOURS AGO