Tallahassee, FL

Tomahawk Nation

Alex Atkins offers insight into FSU offense

Florida State offensive coordinator Alex Atkins spoke with the media after practice on Tuesday ahead of the Seminoles’ ACC opener against the Louisville Cardinals this Friday. Atkins touched on a lot of different subjects and previewed his upcoming opponent. Louisville has given up over 200 rushing yards per game...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State vs. Louisville: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Florida State Seminoles will hit the road this week and travel up to Louisville, KY to kick off ACC play against the Louisville Cardinals (1-1) on Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Noles are coming off a bye week and look to start the season 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after their nail-biting victory in New Orleans against the LSU Tigers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Tomahawk Nation

Mike Norvell talks bye week, previews Louisville

The Florida State Seminoles are back at it fresh off a bye week and a two-day break the team looked like it hardly missed a beat. Head coach Mike Norvell spoke with the media after practice to preview their upcoming game against the Louisville Cardinals on the road Friday night. This will be the first ACC matchup for the Seminoles this season.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Rattler Round-Up strikes out: recap

Efferson Student Union and Activities host a mandatory event for Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU) club and organization members. This event took place in the Grand Ballroom. Attendance for each organization is a requirement to continue being active and hosting events on campus. Several campus club and organization members...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 Northwest Florida women hit big with scratch-off tickets

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALA) - Two Northwest Florida women hit it big with scratch-off lottery tickets, according to Florida Lottery. On Tuesday, Florida Lottery officials in Tallahassee announced that Zabetti Pappas, 66, of Pensacola, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED scratch-off game. Pappas chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000, lottery officials said.
PENSACOLA, FL
floridapolitics.com

No cap: Nikki Fried blasts Ron DeSantis’ latest medical marijuana restrictions

'You wanted to come out here and hurt the patients of the state.'. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is speaking out against new caps on medical marijuana allotments imposed by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration. In Tallahassee Thursday with cannabis advocates, Commissioner Fried voiced objections to new rolling limits in concentrates.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

