Rays' Brandon Lowe: Heading to IL
Lowe was placed on the 10-day injured list with lower-back discomfort ahead of Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. The transaction is retroactive to Sept. 12. Lowe was held out of the lineup Monday and for Game 1 of...
Astros' Taylor Jones: Booted from 40-man
Jones was designated for assignment Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He was the 40-man roster casualty after Blake Taylor was activated from the 60-day injured list. Jones, 28, is hitting .263/.370/.456 with 12 home runs in 74 games at Triple-A.
Reds' Raynel Espinal: Joins big-league club
The Reds selected Espinal's contract from Triple-A Louisville on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Espinal will join the 40-man roster and 28-man active roster as a replacement for right-hander Justin Dunn (illness), who was placed to the COVID-19 injured list. The 30-year-old journeyman has spent time with three organizations this season and had been pitching out of the Louisville rotation of late, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 17:3 K:BB in 15.2 innings over his four outings with the affiliate. The Reds will likely deploy Espinal as a starter or primary pitcher out of the bullpen for one of their two doubleheader games with the Pirates on Tuesday.
Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Out for season with broken finger
Ortega suffered a fractured left ring finger during Tuesday's win over the Mets and will miss the rest of the season, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports. The 31-year-old singled in his lone plate appearance Tuesday before he suffered the injury on a bunt attempt. Ortega will miss the final few weeks of the season and will finish the campaign with a .241/.331/.358 slash line, seven home runs, 35 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 118 games.
No, Aaron Judge won't be baseball's 'real' home run king if he gets to 62 this season
Back in 2017, Giancarlo Stanton, then with the Marlins, made a run at 60 home runs. He finished with 59. It was incredibly fun. Well, the on-field stuff was fun. Listening to a bunch of people attempt to re-litigate history was a bit burdensome, relatively speaking. I bring this up...
Pirates' Bryse Wilson: Fans four in win
Wilson (3-8) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks over 5.2 innings Monday, striking out four and earning a win over the Reds. Wilson turned in three shutout innings to begin the game before serving up a two-run shot to Aristides Aquino in the fourth. The 24-year-old righty has given up at least three runs in six straight starts, posting a 6.43 ERA through 28 frames during that stretch. His season ERA is now sitting at 6.03 with a 62:24 K:BB through 21 appearances. Wilson is projected to face the Mets on the road this weekend.
Red Sox's Jeurys Familia: DFA'd after loss
Familia (2-3) was designated for assignment after being charged with the loss Tuesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports. The right-hander gave up three runs (two earned) on one hit with three walks and zero strikeouts. The 32-year-old issued a walk to the first batter he...
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes deep Monday
Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's loss to the Cubs. New York had trouble generating offense throughout the contest, but Lindor stayed hot with his third multi-hit effort over his past five games. He took Brandon Hughes deep in the ninth inning for his 23rd homer of the season, pushing his season RBI total to 92. That ties the career-high mark he established in 2018 while with Cleveland.
Rays' Brendan McKay: Goes on 60-day IL
The Rays transferred McKay (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. McKay's move to the 60-day IL will open up a spot on the 40-man roster and comes as little surprise given that he's set to undergo Tommy John surgery this week. The upcoming procedure is the latest in a long line of arm-related setbacks for the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 First-Year Player Draft, who has tossed just 28 total innings at any level since reaching the big leagues in 2019. Given that he'll now be sidelined for both the rest of this season and all of the 2023 campaign, the 27-year-old could be a non-tender candidate this winter.
Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Steals base in four-hit performance
McCarthy went 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBI, a run scored and a stolen base in a 12-6 victory over the Rockies on Saturday. McCarthy tallied hits in four consecutive at-bats and stole second base in a highly productive start from the number three spot in the lineup. McCarthy punctuated the performance with an RBI triple in the ninth inning. It was his third triple of the season. McCarthy is now slashing an excellent .305/.365/.484 in 80 games played. The 25-year-old has a an enviable success rate on the basepaths as well, having stolen 17 bases in 18 attempts.
Pirates' Zack Collins: Added to big-league roster
Collins was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Collins was claimed off waivers from the Blue Jays on Sept. 7, and he will join the big club less than a week later. He primarily plays behind the plate, but with two other catchers on the roster, he could see action at first base and as the designated hitter from time to time.
Rays' Cooper Criswell: Optioned to Triple-A
Criswell was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He gave up one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four in 3.1 innings in Monday's spot start against the Blue Jays. Josh Fleming is up to take Criswell's spot on the active roster.
Giants' Tommy La Stella: Lands on IL
La Stella was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to neck spasms, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. There had been no mention of an injury prior to Monday's announcement, though La Stella has been out of the lineup the last few days. The Giants haven't released a timetable for the infielder's return, though as Pavlovic notes, this could potentially end his season with only a few weeks to go.
Rays' Luis Patino: Sent down following rough start
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Patino made two turns through the Rays' rotation over the last week, but he'll head back to the minors after he gave up nine runs on five hits and four walks while failing to strike out a batter in 1.1 innings Sunday. The right-hander has posted a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP in 34 innings over nine Triple-A starts and could be an option to rejoin the major-league club if the Rays need a spot starter down the stretch.
Rays' Wander Franco: Takes break Monday
Franco is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Manager Kevin Cash confirmed that Franco is on the bench for the series opener for maintenance purposes after the star infielder returned to action over the weekend following a two-month stint on the injured list. Taylor Walls will step in at shortstop for Franco, who went 4-for-11 with two doubles, three RBI and two runs in his first three games back in the Tampa Bay lineup.
A tale of two halves: With a go-ahead bloop double, Orioles’ Austin Hays hopes to have found some consistency
For all the balls Austin Hays has hit into gloves of late, the sight of a fluttering blooper falling between defenders in shallow right field for an RBI double Tuesday was a relief for the Orioles outfielder. The ball had an expected batting average of .120, according to Statcast, yet it produced the go-ahead run for the Orioles in a 4-3 series-opening win against the Washington Nationals. “I ...
Orioles' Cam Gallagher: Scooped up by O's
The Orioles claimed Gallagher off waivers from the Padres on Sunday and optioned him to Triple-A Norfolk, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports. Reliever Rico Garcia was designated for assignment to clear room on the 40-man roster for Gallagher, who joins his third organization of the season after opening the year with the Royals. Gallagher should be first in line for a promotion to the big leagues if something happens to one of the two backstops on the Orioles' 40-man active roster, Adley Rutschman and Robinson Chirinos.
Rays' Calvin Faucher: Sent to minors
Faucher was optioned to Triple-A Durham following Sunday's loss to the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Faucher was called up by the Rays at the end of August, but he allowed three runs in 1.2 innings over a pair of relief appearances during the team's weekend series against the Yankees. He'll attempt to sort things out in Durham, where he's posted a 3.73 ERA and 1.49 WHIP in 41 innings over 32 appearances (four starts) this year.
Mariners' Adam Frazier: Stuffs box score in Sunday's win
Frazier went 2-for-3 with a two-run triple, a walk, a stolen base and two runs in a win over Atlanta on Sunday. The stellar performance at the plate was a prototypical one in past seasons for Frazier, whose current .242/.309/.317 slash line still leaves plenty to be desired. However, the veteran's prolific day Sunday pushed his triple tally on the season to four, and he's now just one steal away from tying the career-high 10 he recorded in 2021 while splitting time between the Pirates and Padres.
Padres' Nabil Crismatt: Moves to Triple-A
The Padres optioned Crismatt to Triple-A El Paso on Sunday. San Diego will swap Crismatt out of its bullpen for right-hander Craig Stammen (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 60-day injured list in advance of the team's series finale with the Dodgers. Crismatt's demotion comes after he had lost out on high-leverage work for the past month; he logged no holds and posted a 4.41 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings over his 13 relief appearances since the beginning of August.
