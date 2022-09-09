ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Boil water advisory lifted after no E. coli detected in City water system

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
Water is now safe to use in West Baltimore, after latest samples taken from the City's water system showed no strains of E. Coli.

The all clear was given after consecutive negative tests were conducted 24 hours apart.

Officials say residents should run all cold water taps for 15 minutes prior to consumption.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) first discovered E. Coli in City water over the weekend, during routine sampling at the Baltimore Police Department's Western District Station on N. Mount Street, and the Engine 8 Fire Station on W. Lafayette Avenue.

Positive tests forced the City to issue a boil water advisory.

Bacteria was mostly contained to the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods, from Riggs Avenue to West Franklin Street between Carey and Pulaski Streets, which impacted about 1,500 residential and commercial facilities.

Although E. Coli was never detected in Baltimore County's water supply, a precautionary boil water advisory was temporarily implemented for residents in the Arbutus, Halethorpe and Lansdowne areas until Wednesday evening.

So far there have been only two cases of potential infection. According to the City Health Department, an East Baltimore resident is currently hospitalized with GI issues. DPW says there's no evidence that E. Coli ever spread to the East or Southeast sections of the city.

The second case involved a minor who experienced similar symptoms, that self resolved on September 2. Neither case has been conclusively linked to water, officials say.

While DPW has not yet uncovered the official source of contamination, they say it could have originated from ongoing construction or valve leaks which may have caused recent water main breaks.

RELATED : 30-inch water main in Ashburton identified as possible source of contaminated water

One thing DPW is confident about, is that problems were not related to the City's oft-troubled wastewater treatment plants.

Normal safety protocols call for 360 monthly samples to be taken from 90 locations throughout the City, to identify any trouble with water quality. DPW said Friday, those processes will continue.

Mayor Brandon Scott said all city residents will receive a 25 percent discount on their next water billing cycle as compensation.

In the meantime, free water will continue to be handed out at Middle Branch Park and Lansdowne Library until noon Friday, and at Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School until 8pm, and then again Saturday from 9am - 12pm.

“With results we received overnight Thursday, DPW has received clearance to lift the precautionary water boil advisories for residents, businesses, and other facilities in impacted areas of West Baltimore,” said Scott. “I am pleased to know that DPW has found no further evidence of contaminated water and that our residents who were in the impacted area can now rest assured that their water is safe to use.”

