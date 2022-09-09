Read full article on original website
Luxury Fashion Brands Race to Prep for ‘Millennial Domination’
As much as luxury apparel brands are mapping out their omnichannel future to tap into changing demographic trends and more brand-engaged consumers, there’s one big blind spot that needs to be addressed. “By [2025], Millennial & Gen-Z Will Dominate the Luxury Market with >70% Share,” stated an investor presentation...
Ikea looks to Drive in-Store Traffic With 5% Loyalty Discount
As Ikea moves to reinvent its physical retail presence and drive more foot traffic to its stores, the Swedish-founded conglomerate known for its unfussy, ready-to-assemble furniture is expanding the perks of its free loyalty club. The Ikea Family club is now offering 5% off on select purchases made at any...
Rent the Runway Links Rising Remote Work With Declining Apparel Subscriptions
Rent the Runway is reducing its corporate workforce by 24% as part of a restructuring plan after a quarter in which the fashion rental and resale company’s number of active subscribers dipped from about 135,000 to 124,000. During the quarter ended July 31, the number of paused subscribers increased...
Unilever Uses Instacart to Boost Demand for Virtual Ice Cream Store
Unilever is making a direct play for consumers’ digital loyalty with its virtual storefront, The Ice Cream Shop, selling its packaged ice cream products across popular aggregators. Most recently, the storefront went live on Instacart’s online grocery marketplace after being available for years across restaurant aggregators such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.
Retailers Brace as 70% of US Consumers Skip Retail Purchases to Buy Groceries and Gas
RH (Restoration Hardware) CEO Gary Friedman and Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen both had it right last week when they reported their respective Q2 earnings: Inflation is taking a heavy toll on consumer spend. It’s also creating a potential windfall if you happen to operate in a category of retail spend...
Target Partners With FAO Schwarz on Exclusive Toys, Product Demos
Heading into the holiday season, Target has announced a multiyear agreement with FAO Schwarz in which the toy brand’s products will be available only at Target’s stores and website and at FAO Schwarz’s stores. With the agreement, there will be dedicated space for the toy brand’s products...
Walmart Teams With The Dodo on Pet-Focused Retail Initiatives
Walmart has partnered with pet-related digital content publisher The Dodo on several pet-focused initiatives, according to a post from Vox Media, The Dodo’s parent company. The retailer will offer pet insurance, branded as “Fetch by The Dodo,” as well as a Walmart Pet Lovers box, which features toys, treats, branded dog apparel and more. The deal marks The Dodo’s first foray into offering a product collection, and is its first collaboration with a large retailer.
Starbucks Launches Loyalty Program Built on NFT Tech
When it comes to quick-service restaurants (QSRs), Starbucks has some of the more loyal customers out there, with the brand’s rewards program often upheld as the exemplar. Now, the coffeehouse chain is going to find out just how loyal its fans are with a new rewards initiative that relies on a higher level of engagement with the brand than any before.
Walmart Ramps up Online Site Personalization to Improve EBT, Gift Registry
Walmart is updating its online site to make it easier for shoppers to personalize the features they need most, from finding EBT- and SNAP-eligible products to signing up or shopping for gift registries and more. The retailer has in recent months “made significant improvements to our site experience and launched...
Argentinian FinTech MODO Launches Instant Payments, Eyes BNPL
MODO, a virtual wallet solution popular in Argentina, has launched an instant payments feature and is exploring a buy now, pay later (BNPL) product, iupana reported Monday (Sept. 12). A public-private project with the participation of more than 35 banks in Argentina, MODO allows users to keep track of all...
Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups
FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
Mastercard Expects Consumers to Spend 7.1% More During Holidays
Consumers are expected to spend 7.1% more on retail goods during this year’s holiday season than they did last year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse annual holiday forecast. According to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, the Mastercard Economics Institute said the growth in retail sales — which excludes...
B2B Payments Firm Bottomline Buys Nexus Systems to Grow in Real Estate
B2B payments FinTech company Bottomline has purchased procure-to-pay platform Nexus Systems, extending its capabilities into the real estate vertical. Nexus Systems provides accounts payable (AP) and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries, and with this acquisition, its customers and suppliers will join the 500,000 businesses using Bottomline’s Paymode-X B2B payments network, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
Grocery Shoppers Cut Back, Trade Down as Inflation Rises
As consumers look to mitigate the effects of skyrocketing food inflation on their bank accounts, how they shop for groceries is changing. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy,” which draws from an August survey of 2,169 consumers, finds that 62% plan to cut down on unnecessary grocery expenses, up from 60% the month before. Similarly, 70% are paring back nonessential retail spending.
Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions
Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
EMEA Daily: Turkish Banks Reduce Lending Due to Regulations; Electrolux Sees Scaling Back on Appliance Orders
In today’s news from Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Turkish banking regulations are causing banks to pull back on corporate lending, Electrolux is facing weak demand for home appliances and more. Turkish banks are reportedly pulling back on corporate lending, due to regulations that aimed to keep...
Taiwantrade.com Expands B2B Aftermarket Auto and EV Parts
Taiwantrade.com, the biggest B2B official portal for Taiwan, has potential to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” that includes electric vehicles, a press release said. Manufacturers of electric vehicles, charging stations and auto electronics are available on Taiwantrade Auto Parts, which has a big supply of products and has...
Today in B2B Payments: 2 Companies Offer B2B Solutions for Workplace Meals
Today in B2B payments, DoorDash adds news features to its DoorDash for Work product suite, while Freshly launches a B2B arm called FreshlyWell. Plus, Chargezoom CEO Matt Dubois talks with PYMNTS after his company raises $10 million in a Series A funding round. As more players in the food and...
Peloton Embraces Rental Model After Founders Exit
Less than 24 hours after the announcement that two co-founders had left the company, connected-fitness pioneer Peloton unveiled a new nationwide rental program Tuesday (Sept. 13) to substantially reduce the cost to new users. The company stated in the announcement that it had tested the rental program in several states...
Wholesaler Platform JOOR Unveils B2B Payments Tool
Wholesale management platform JOOR has unveiled a tool for wholesalers called JOOR Pay, which can be embedded into checkout systems to speed the collection of payments from retailers. JOOR Pay works with 135 currencies, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. Wholesalers can offer 60-day payment terms to select...
