pymnts

Ikea looks to Drive in-Store Traffic With 5% Loyalty Discount

As Ikea moves to reinvent its physical retail presence and drive more foot traffic to its stores, the Swedish-founded conglomerate known for its unfussy, ready-to-assemble furniture is expanding the perks of its free loyalty club. The Ikea Family club is now offering 5% off on select purchases made at any...
RETAIL
pymnts

Unilever Uses Instacart to Boost Demand for Virtual Ice Cream Store

Unilever is making a direct play for consumers’ digital loyalty with its virtual storefront, The Ice Cream Shop, selling its packaged ice cream products across popular aggregators. Most recently, the storefront went live on Instacart’s online grocery marketplace after being available for years across restaurant aggregators such as DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grubhub.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Target Partners With FAO Schwarz on Exclusive Toys, Product Demos

Heading into the holiday season, Target has announced a multiyear agreement with FAO Schwarz in which the toy brand’s products will be available only at Target’s stores and website and at FAO Schwarz’s stores. With the agreement, there will be dedicated space for the toy brand’s products...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Walmart Teams With The Dodo on Pet-Focused Retail Initiatives

Walmart has partnered with pet-related digital content publisher The Dodo on several pet-focused initiatives, according to a post from Vox Media, The Dodo’s parent company. The retailer will offer pet insurance, branded as “Fetch by The Dodo,” as well as a Walmart Pet Lovers box, which features toys, treats, branded dog apparel and more. The deal marks The Dodo’s first foray into offering a product collection, and is its first collaboration with a large retailer.
PET SERVICES
pymnts

Starbucks Launches Loyalty Program Built on NFT Tech

When it comes to quick-service restaurants (QSRs), Starbucks has some of the more loyal customers out there, with the brand’s rewards program often upheld as the exemplar. Now, the coffeehouse chain is going to find out just how loyal its fans are with a new rewards initiative that relies on a higher level of engagement with the brand than any before.
FOOD & DRINKS
pymnts

Argentinian FinTech MODO Launches Instant Payments, Eyes BNPL

MODO, a virtual wallet solution popular in Argentina, has launched an instant payments feature and is exploring a buy now, pay later (BNPL) product, iupana reported Monday (Sept. 12). A public-private project with the participation of more than 35 banks in Argentina, MODO allows users to keep track of all...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Mercury Launches Corporate Cashback Mastercard for Startups

FinTech Mercury is launching a corporate Mastercard to help startups scale their business, with the card offering 1.5% cashback without any annual fees or personal credit checks. The new IO card offers a 30-day interest-free repayment period, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, and the cashback reward counts...
CREDITS & LOANS
pymnts

Mastercard Expects Consumers to Spend 7.1% More During Holidays

Consumers are expected to spend 7.1% more on retail goods during this year’s holiday season than they did last year, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse annual holiday forecast. According to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release, the Mastercard Economics Institute said the growth in retail sales — which excludes...
RETAIL
pymnts

B2B Payments Firm Bottomline Buys Nexus Systems to Grow in Real Estate

B2B payments FinTech company Bottomline has purchased procure-to-pay platform Nexus Systems, extending its capabilities into the real estate vertical. Nexus Systems provides accounts payable (AP) and payments automation software for the real estate and property management industries, and with this acquisition, its customers and suppliers will join the 500,000 businesses using Bottomline’s Paymode-X B2B payments network, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release.
REAL ESTATE
pymnts

Grocery Shoppers Cut Back, Trade Down as Inflation Rises

As consumers look to mitigate the effects of skyrocketing food inflation on their bank accounts, how they shop for groceries is changing. Research from the latest edition of PYMNTS’ Consumer Inflation Sentiment study “Consumer Inflation Sentiment: Inflation Slowly Ebbs, But Consumer Outlook Remains Gloomy,” which draws from an August survey of 2,169 consumers, finds that 62% plan to cut down on unnecessary grocery expenses, up from 60% the month before. Similarly, 70% are paring back nonessential retail spending.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Turkish Startup Fimple Raises $2M to Grow BaaS Solutions

Turkish startup Fimple has drawn $2 million worth of investments in a two-month, pre-seed tour and aims for global expansion of its cloud-based financial services. The Istanbul-based FinTech began its expansion by launching operations in London earlier this year, according to a Monday (Sept. 12) press release. “From our new...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Taiwantrade.com Expands B2B Aftermarket Auto and EV Parts

Taiwantrade.com, the biggest B2B official portal for Taiwan, has potential to build an “intelligent mobile ecosystem” that includes electric vehicles, a press release said. Manufacturers of electric vehicles, charging stations and auto electronics are available on Taiwantrade Auto Parts, which has a big supply of products and has...
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Peloton Embraces Rental Model After Founders Exit

Less than 24 hours after the announcement that two co-founders had left the company, connected-fitness pioneer Peloton unveiled a new nationwide rental program Tuesday (Sept. 13) to substantially reduce the cost to new users. The company stated in the announcement that it had tested the rental program in several states...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Wholesaler Platform JOOR Unveils B2B Payments Tool

Wholesale management platform JOOR has unveiled a tool for wholesalers called JOOR Pay, which can be embedded into checkout systems to speed the collection of payments from retailers. JOOR Pay works with 135 currencies, according to a Tuesday (Sept. 13) press release. Wholesalers can offer 60-day payment terms to select...
RETAIL
