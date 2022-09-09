A body was found in the jungles of Dededo….on Saturday around 8 am…the Dededo precinct received a call of an expired person in the jungle located in Karen Chando….the Guam Police Department says that foul play was not evident during their initial assessment but is not ruled out…the identity of the person has not been established or identified…the investigation remains open and has been forwarded to the criminal investigation section as the investigative team awaits the findings from the medical examiner’s report and further follow-ups.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO