Cobb County, GA

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, September 13th

Kimberly Ledford, age 47 of Cedartown, Georgia – DUI/Alcohol and VPL;. Jarrod Ogles, age 35 of Centre – UPOCS, UPODP, FTA/UPOCS and FTA/Probation Revocation;. Dakota Butler, age 27 of Ft Payne – FTA/Failure to Display Insurance and FTA/Expired Tag;. James Nicholson, age 43 of Cedar Bluff –...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
Two Female Inmates Found with Meth in Floyd County Jail

Two female inmates were recently found to be in possession of methamphetamine in the Floyd County Jail. Thirty-five-year-old Brittany Leann Woods, of Calhoun, has been charged with felony trafficking meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and possession of items prohibited by inmates, after being found with over an ounce of meth while at the jail. She was previously charged with the felony possession of a stolen car, driving with a suspended license and expired tags during an incident back in August.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Train Wreck in Lindale, Georgia on Saturday Morning

A train accident occurring in neighboring Floyd County, Georgia was reported at 4:15 Saturday morning. The accident, taking place in Lindale hampered traffic all the way from Lindale to Riverbend Center in Rome. Rome police say two coal cars came off the track near Park Avenue – and one of those engines broke loose and continued towards Rome, colliding with a southbound train off of Riverbend.
LINDALE, GA
Atrium Health Floyd Helping Students ‘Rise to Success’ Program Helps with Educational Funding

Atrium Health Floyd Helping Students ‘Rise to Success’ Program Helps with Educational Funding. ROME, Ga., Sept. 12, 2022 – Four recent Rome High School graduates were celebrated at Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center on Friday as part of the Rise to Success program. The initiative enables high school graduates to earn an associate degree in a healthcare-related discipline from a local community college and obtain an entry-level, part-time position at Atrium Health Floyd.
ROME, GA

