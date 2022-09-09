Here are some examples of how the cost of everyday goods and services has risen in the past year.The figures are based on the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) measure of inflation and have been published by the Office for National Statistics.In each case, the figure is the percentage change in the average price over the 12 months to August 2022.– FoodLow-fat milk 40.4%Butter 29.5%Jams, marmalades and honey 29.1%Olive oil 26.6%Margarine and other vegetable fats 25.6%Sauces, condiments, salt, spices and culinary herbs 22.6%Cheese and curd 21.0%Pizza and quiche 18.6%Eggs 18.5%Ready-made meals 18.2%Pasta and couscous 16.3%Potatoes 16.1%Fish 14.1%Crisps 13.1%Bread 12.9%Fresh or chilled...

