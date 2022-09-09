ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore City Council seeks answers to E. coli water contamination

The Baltimore City Council wants answers on how the city's water problem was handled and the cause for the contamination. Councilman Eric Costello, D-District 11, is introducing a resolution amid concerns he and other council members have after a boil-water advisory was issued on Sept. 5 due to E. coli found in three water samples in the Sandtown-Winchester and Harlem Park neighborhoods. The advisory was partially lifted Wednesday night for a portion of the city and areas of concern in southwestern Baltimore County. Then, it was completely lifted Friday.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Government
Wbaltv.com

Hopkins Medicine could drop CareFirst as in-network as negotiations continue

A major change may be coming to Marylanders who rely on CareFirst for health insurance and Johns Hopkins Medicine for their care. More than 300,000 Marylanders who have seen a Johns Hopkins caregiver in the last two years and who have health insurance through CareFirst may soon be kicked out of network. Both nonprofits told 11 News it's the result of ongoing contract negotiations.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Mitchell
Wbaltv.com

Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Police shooting in Rosedale stemmed from shoplifting complaint

ROSEDALE, Md. — A shoplifting complaint in White Marsh triggered a harrowing series of events that ended in aBaltimore County police officer firing at a suspect's vehicle, striking a woman, the 11 News I-Team has learned. This encounter began Saturday as a shoplifting complaint at an Old Navy store...
ROSEDALE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager suffers graze wound to head after shooting in east Baltimore

A teenager suffered a graze wound to his head in a shooting Saturday night in east Baltimore, police said Monday. City police said officers were called around 8:23 p.m. to a shooting in the 1200 block of North Potomac Street, where a 28-year-old victim was shot in the arm. The victim was taken to a hospital.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

11-year-old charged in connection to Dollar General fire

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — Authorities in Carroll County announced Monday they are charging an 11-year-old boy in connection with a fire that caused millions of dollars of damage at a Dollar General store. Video above: Fire destroys Dollar General store in Hampstead. After an investigation, the boy was identified as...
HAMPSTEAD, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Fresh Water#Water Testing#West Baltimore#Tap Water#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Dpw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Wbaltv.com

Sheriff identifies 5 family members in Cecil County murder-suicide

ELK MILLS, Md. — The Cecil County Sheriff's Office on Monday identified the two adults and three childrenkilled in Friday's murder-suicide in Elk Mills. Deputies were called shortly around 9:19 a.m. Friday to a house in the unit block of Hebron Court for a shooting. The sheriff said a man made a short call to 911 to report the children and a woman were fatally shot.
CECIL COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Notre Dame of Maryland University to become coed after 125 years

Notre Dame of Maryland University announced it will become co-educational after more than 125 years of offering a women's college. Archive video above: Notre Dame helps close nursing shortage through program (2021) The university's board of trustees voted unanimously for the university to become coed and enroll men into the...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy