Ohio State had little trouble dispatching Arkansas State in a 45-12 win. Even though the Buckeyes still had some hiccups and didn’t cover the spread, things weren’t too far off from what we expected out of Saturday’s game. C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., and TreVeyon Henderson were explosive on the offensive side of the ball. The linebackers and defensive line are still playing well, and the defense is forcing field goals instead of allowing touchdowns. Although the Buckeyes need to clean up the penalties and perhaps start forcing a few turnovers, things are on schedule. We look into the scores and stats of Ohio State’s win.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO