Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: How Ohio State’s offense showed ‘big play capability’ in 45-12 win over Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 3 Ohio State aims to maintain standards in first matchup with Arkansas StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba to be evaluated throughout week before Arkansas State gameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State trending for Ohio four-star athlete
Ohio State had a much less exciting game this past weekend, but it provided the Buckeyes with the opportunity to show off more of their offensive firepower. With the majority of the headlines surrounding the football team revolving around the current roster, Ryan Day and the Ohio State coaching staff continue to make the recruiting headlines. But don’t forget about Chris Holtmann and the men’s basketball Buckeyes, as they are on an impressive recruiting run as of late.
landgrantholyland.com
Silver Bullets Podcast: Arkansas State rewind, Toledo preview
Ohio State had little trouble dispatching Arkansas State in a 45-12 win. Even though the Buckeyes still had some hiccups and didn’t cover the spread, things weren’t too far off from what we expected out of Saturday’s game. C.J. Stroud, Marvin Harrison Jr., and TreVeyon Henderson were explosive on the offensive side of the ball. The linebackers and defensive line are still playing well, and the defense is forcing field goals instead of allowing touchdowns. Although the Buckeyes need to clean up the penalties and perhaps start forcing a few turnovers, things are on schedule. We look into the scores and stats of Ohio State’s win.
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 31.5-point favorites over Toledo
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -31.5 | Over/Under: 61. Ohio State is once again favored by over 30 points as they head into their Week 3 matchup against in-state Toledo. The Buckeyes are coming off a 45-12 win over Arkansas State in a sleepy afternoon game that clearly lacked the same fire from the home team — understandably so — from the Week 1 tilt against Notre Dame. Toledo is coming off a 55-10 win over UMass as the Rockets have also begun their 2022 campaign 2-0.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day discusses Ohio State’s victory over Arkansas State
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State head football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Ryan Day, Jim Knowles provide major injury updates
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” Ohio State head football...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State offers 2025 shooting guard from Indiana
While most of the weekend focus came on Saturday as the Buckeyes took care of business on the gridiron, it was the basketball program who made most of the headlines on the recruiting trail in recent days. Ohio State had their eyes set on a prospect from Indiana and gave him the invitation to claim a spot in Columbus. Plus, a Cincinnati prospect briefly talks his visit to the Buckeye campus last weekend.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for September 13, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: This Ohio State team is still a work in progress, and that’s ok
I admit — either because I am a massive Ohio State homer, or because I know very little about college football (or perhaps some combination of both) — I expected the 2022 Buckeyes to look more like a finished product to start the season than they have through their first two games. I obviously understood that there would be adjustments and growth throughout the season, especially on the defensive side of the ball as those players adapted and adjusted to the new scheme implemented by first-year defensive coordinator Jim Knowles.
Comments / 0