Indianapolis, IN

4 Indiana spots make Yelp’s list of top 100 coffee shops in US

By Izzy Karpinski
 4 days ago

Yelp is spilling the beans about the 100 best coffee shops in the United States, and four Indianapolis hot spots are steaming up the list!

You may be loyal to a coffee shop because of how the beans are freshly ground or the creativity of the seasonal drinks and treats. You might even prefer one place or the other because of how comfy the lounge chairs are!

The four coffee shops are located across the Circle City and offer everything from butterscotch lattes to lemon mint slushees:

You can find Coat Check Coffee and Georgia Street Grind in downtown Indy, Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company in Fletcher Place, and MOTW Coffee & Pastries on the west side of Indianapolis.

“Not just my favorite coffee shop in Indianapolis, but my favorite coffee shop in the US!” said one Yelp review about MOTW Coffee & Pastries. MOTW stands for Muslims of the World, and the coffee shop describes itself as a “place to celebrate coffee and community.”

Do I walk an extra half mile to and from work during the day just so I can get coffee here instead of the coffee shop .01 miles away from my office?? Yes, yes I do and I recommend you do too!

Yelp review for Georgia Street Grind

Coat Check Coffee in The Athenaeum is the highest ranking Hoosier hot spot on the list at no. 67, and Yelpers describe it as “Instagrammable” due to The Athenaeum’s ambiance and architecture. As for the drinks, their flavor combos are “always interesting, amazing, and perfectly balanced,” according to one Yelp review.

Stay downtown for Georgia Street Grind just down the street from Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Although it’s the smallest shop on the last, Yelpers say it is “small but mighty” and especially like the Spanish latte.

Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Company opened in 2009 and started roasting its beans in-house in 2016. It features coffee from all over the world.

Yelpers seem to love the Calvin Pepper — a traditional cappuccino with honey and cayenne pepper.

You can see the entire list of 100 coffee shops here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

License plate birdhouses support Kentucky veterans

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you want to help veterans of the bluegrass, Daviess County has an option that might be perfect for you. The county’s clerks office is giving out license plate birdhouses to those who make a $20 donation. The donation supports H.A.V.E., also known as ‘Help A Veteran Everyday’. Several years […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
FOX59

List: All of the 9/11 remembrance events in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Sunday, Sept. 11 marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. In honor of the over 2,000 people who lost their lives in the attack, Gov. Eric Holcomb has asked all flags to be flown at half-staff. Additionally, several remembrance events throughout Indianapolis and its surrounding areas […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
