Water conservation board will present water plan at Headwaters Center Sept. 15
The Colorado Water Conservation Board, which operates under the state department of natural resources, will present the draft of their 2023 Colorado Water Plan on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Headwaters Center in Winter Park. Nora Flynn, the board’s agriculture water specialist, will lead the event. Grand County...
Grand Lake high schooler wins motorcycling series national championship
Two years ago, a 13-year-old Riley Bender won the Colorado Off-Road Championship Series’ 12-hour endurance race by riding his motorcycle around a nearly 7-mile course for 12 hours and racking up 292 miles on his bike. This year, the 15-year-old Grand Lake resident added another biking accomplishment to his resume.
Verizon customers in Granby report connectivity issues
Granby resident Seth Stern posted to his Facebook page Sunday night about issues he has had with his Verizon service. He wrote that he had no service in Granby for the last three days, and the post’s 30+ comments included several people reiterating Stern’s complaint. Stern tagged Verizon...
CSP issues 11 speeding summons on I-70 in one night
Colorado State Patrol wrote 11 summons for people speeding through a construction zone on Interstate 70 in just a little over an hour.
Middle Park High School to host groundbreaking ceremony
East Grand School District announces the ceremonial groundbreaking for the high school’s construction of a new Career Center, which is part of their Career and Technical Education expansion. Community members are invited to join the event at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, on the practice field just behind the existing high school in Granby.
