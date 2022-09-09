Read full article on original website
WTAP
13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Commission will be using 13 million dollars from their American Recovery Fund to build what they’re calling The Resiliency Center. The new multi-use building is planned to go up in Downtown Parkersburg to help respond to community needs. Officials hope the building will...
ashlandsource.com
Columbus developer agrees to purchase vacant Pump House building for $300K
ASHLAND — Ashland Mayor Matt Miller came to county commissioners Tuesday morning bearing “exciting news” regarding the Pump House District. The man behind Vision Development, Brent Wrightsel, has agreed to purchase the vacant Pump House building on Orange Street for $300,000, Miller said.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Destination Outlets to host Fayette Co. “Drug Education Car and Bike Show”
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Destination Outlets is teaming up with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department to host the Second Annual Fayette County Drug Education Car and Bike Show. The event will be held on Saturday, September 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot facing...
Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio
There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
sciotopost.com
Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here
PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Scioto Co. Sheriff’s Office to receive funds to hire a wellness coordinator and staff clinician
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the first round of funding to be awarded to local first responder agencies as part of the new Ohio First Responder Recruitment, Retention, and Resilience Program. A total of 26 agencies will receive $1.67 million to help them support the...
Oak Hill Union Local in Ohio closes school campuses due to ‘social media content’
OAK HILL, OH (WOWK) – Oak Hill Union Local School District says campuses were closed today, Monday, Sept. 12 due to concerning content on social media. District officials say the administrative team learned of social media content last night, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, that led to the decision to close the campuses. Officials say they […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Local business spotlighted by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, agriculture is Ohio’s leading industry, with over 77,000 family farms still operating across the state. “Working on a small family farm taught me valuable life lessons, such as work ethic and grit,” said LaRose. “Ohioans are known for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dr. Cohen celebrates 22 years of service to the community
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — We all can find a song that speaks about how we are feeling, but can you name a song that has helped assist with choosing something that would change your life forever? Dr. Brian Cohen can. A little over 22 years ago, Dr. Cohen chose to become an orthopedic surgeon.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Donuts in the State of Ohio
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Ohio carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the world and one of the very best can be found within this Amish bakery, keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
thepostathens.com
Rollerbowl’s closing affects Athens community members
An Athens favorite used to strike the need to have a great, competitive night with friends, but recently the sound of crashing pins has dimmed. Rollerbowl Lanes, a former bowling alley in Athens, has been closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Athens residents without a local alley.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
WHIZ
Missing: ZPD Looking for Daniella Moore
Zanesville Police need your help locating a missing woman. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the family of 49-year-old Daniella Moore hasn’t had contact with her since August 29th. Sgt. Michel said Moore is homeless and is known to frequent Ridge Avenue near Mead Street. Anyone with information is asked...
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
School bus involved in motorcycle crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters and medics responded to the 7000 block of Blain Highway Monday afternoon for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports, the call came shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say the rider was injured in the crash. The name of the person involved and the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
BREAKING: Fire crews battle structure fire in Ross Co.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Polk Hollow Road on a structure fire. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. According to initial reports, all the occupants of the burning structure had gotten out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
