ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Man rescued from storm drain in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—A man is safe after being trapped in a storm drain in Fayette Township, Ohio. The Fayette Township Fire Department said that on Sunday evening, they responded to a man who was trapped in a storm drain after trying to rescue an animal that had been hit by a car. This happened […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Vinton County, OH
Vinton County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Weird Green Fruit is Not From Ohio, but You Will Find It Here

PICKAWAY – This time of year around fall you will see these odd-looking bright green fruit on the ground known as hedge apples, the question is what are they for?. The “oranges” which they are also referred as come from an Osage-orange tree that is not indigenous to Ohio but was introduced in Ohio in the 1800s. These trees were brought to Ohio by farming settlers for forming a natural fence along farmlands and wind sheers. The tree is actually native to Arkansas, Texas, and Oklahoma. Recently a tree larger than 20 feet in circumference was found in Pickaway County, you can read about that here: http://www.sciotopost.com/conservation-organization-found-possibly-largest-osage-orange-tree-ohio-pickaway-county-2/
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Clean Up#Newspapers#Vinton Co#The Vinton County Fall
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Local business spotlighted by the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to Secretary of State Frank LaRose, agriculture is Ohio’s leading industry, with over 77,000 family farms still operating across the state. “Working on a small family farm taught me valuable life lessons, such as work ethic and grit,” said LaRose. “Ohioans are known for...
OHIO STATE
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Dr. Cohen celebrates 22 years of service to the community

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — We all can find a song that speaks about how we are feeling, but can you name a song that has helped assist with choosing something that would change your life forever? Dr. Brian Cohen can. A little over 22 years ago, Dr. Cohen chose to become an orthopedic surgeon.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia will be home to $500M aerospace manufacturing hub

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A major manufacturing facility is coming to Jackson County, West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced on Tuesday. The location of a major economic development project would be at the old Century Steel facility in Ravenswood in Jackson County. BHE Renewables, a Berkshire Hathaway Energy business, announced that it purchased 2,000 acres of land […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
thepostathens.com

Rollerbowl’s closing affects Athens community members

An Athens favorite used to strike the need to have a great, competitive night with friends, but recently the sound of crashing pins has dimmed. Rollerbowl Lanes, a former bowling alley in Athens, has been closed for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving Athens residents without a local alley.
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Lancaster man killed in Vinton Co. crash

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Lancaster man lost his life Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Vinton County. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Randy Crist was traveling along route 93 when his 2008 Mercury Mariner veered off the left side of the highway around 3:30 p.m.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Missing: ZPD Looking for Daniella Moore

Zanesville Police need your help locating a missing woman. Detective Sgt. Phil Michel said the family of 49-year-old Daniella Moore hasn’t had contact with her since August 29th. Sgt. Michel said Moore is homeless and is known to frequent Ridge Avenue near Mead Street. Anyone with information is asked...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Assaults ODOT Contractor

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after attacking a Contractor at ODOT located off Eastern Ave. Accoridng to the Ross County sheriff’s office, they were called to the scene of the Ohio Department of Transportation – District 9 Office located at 650 Eastern Ave, for reports of an assault around 6 pm.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Winter in Ohio: When the first snow usually arrives

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fall officially arrives on Sept. 22 at 9:03 p.m. EDT. This is the time of year we start thinking about the upcoming fall foliage season, and planning trips to the pumpkin patch or apple farm. Surprisingly, the trajectory from early fall to our first snowfall often comes faster on the calendar […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

School bus involved in motorcycle crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters and medics responded to the 7000 block of Blain Highway Monday afternoon for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports, the call came shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say the rider was injured in the crash. The name of the person involved and the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

BREAKING: Fire crews battle structure fire in Ross Co.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Multiple fire crews responded to the 3000 block of Polk Hollow Road on a structure fire. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m. According to initial reports, all the occupants of the burning structure had gotten out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation...
ROSS COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy