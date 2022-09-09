ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce want to host Saturday Night Live

By Juan Cisneros
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nlIVn_0hoalCeX00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City native Heidi Gardner said it’s her dream for the dynamic Chiefs duo of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to host Saturday Night Live.

Gardner, who joined SNL in 2017, appeared on The Ringer , a podcast hosted by Bill Simmons, and was asked what it would be like if Mahomes were to host the show. She said combining the former NFL MVP with the All-Pro tight end would be perfect.

“Oh my God. I can’t. It’s like my biggest dream. I wish they would do a Mahomes-Kelce co-host, because I think Travis Kelce is actually hilarious, super charismatic, and he would balance the part of Mahomes that might be a little more reserved or nervous,” Gardner said. “I think they’d be a great double duo.”

Gardner added that if it were to actually happen, she wouldn’t be able to help herself from acting like the annoying little sister.

Zarda Bar-B-Q, Hy-Vee to offer all new BBQ sandwich from L’Jarius Sneed

SNL?!? Would be a dream come true!

@tkelce

Both Kelce and Mahomes seemed to be into the idea.

Let’s do it my man!

@PatrickMahomes

Their defensive teammate, Khalen Saunders , even hopped into the conversation telling them to make sure they made room for him.

It is highly unlikely that the pair of All-Pros make an appearance while in season, but when the season is over, anything goes and as we’ve seen in the past, Mahomes and Kelce love spending time together in the offseason.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Simmons
Person
Heidi Gardner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nfl Mvp#American Football#Mvp#Bbq#L Jarius Sneed#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 2

FOX 2

42K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy