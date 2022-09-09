ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington Park, MD

Bay Net

Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside. The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana,...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WMDT.com

DEVELOPING: SPD investigating assault with knife at apartment complex

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are currently on the scene of an assault involving a knife. Details are limited at this time. We’re told the incident happened earlier this afternoon in the 300 block of Mill Pond Lane. Police say one female suspect has been taken into custody and two adult female victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Salisbury EMS.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Police Investigating Salisbury Convenience Store Shooting

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive. Details about the shooting, including whether there were any injuries, have not yet been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 410-548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
SALISBURY, MD
Daily Voice

Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting

A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD
Bay Net

Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

3 arrested after boy brings brass knuckles, bullets to Northwestern High School

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Three boys were arrested around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after police found one with weapons at Northwestern High School. A teacher spotted a boy inside the school and noted that he appeared to be hiding a weapon under his clothes, Hyattsville Police said. Afterward, officers found a group of three teens who were involved and discovered that one student had brass knuckles and several bullets.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

