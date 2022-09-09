Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Indecent Exposure At Family Dollar In Mechanicsville Under Investigation
MECHANICVSVILLE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual pictured. On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, Deputy Salas responded to the Dollar General located at 27300 Old Village Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported indecent exposure. Two female victims (one being...
Bay Net
Mechanicsville Man Arrested With Handgun In Vehicle
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On August 8, 2022, Deputy Marsch responded to the 21700 block of South Coral Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located running, with the blinker on, and the operator asleep inside. The operator was identified as Dustin Jacob Lagana,...
WMDT.com
DEVELOPING: SPD investigating assault with knife at apartment complex
SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are currently on the scene of an assault involving a knife. Details are limited at this time. We’re told the incident happened earlier this afternoon in the 300 block of Mill Pond Lane. Police say one female suspect has been taken into custody and two adult female victims are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries by Salisbury EMS.
Bay Net
State Police Investigate Fatal Motorcycle Crash Killing 28-Year-Old La Plata Man
LA PLATA, Md. – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area.
WBOC
Police Investigating Salisbury Convenience Store Shooting
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive. Details about the shooting, including whether there were any injuries, have not yet been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 410-548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
Investigation Launched After Man Found Dead In Maryland Pond, Police Say
Police in Maryland have launched an investigation after a man was found dead in a Maryland pond, officials said. The Salisbury Police Department in Wicomico County announced on Monday, Sept. 12, that the agency is actively conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in a pond in the area of Coventry Lane.
NBC Washington
‘Shopping Cart Killer' May Be Connected to 6th Death, Authorities Say
A Virginia judge decided Monday that there is enough evidence for a grand jury to consider two first-degree murder charges against the suspected “shopping cart killer,” and police say a sixth death may be connected to the suspect. News4 has been following the cases against Anthony Eugene Robinson...
Maryland Woman Killed By Oncoming Traffic After Leaving Vehicle Following Crash: State Police
Police pronounced a 21-year-old pedestrian dead in Maryland after being struck by a hit-and-run driver when she left her car following a one-vehicle crash, authorities announced. Gambrills resident Mariah Narain was struck and killed on Route 295 shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 in Anne Arundel County, according...
Wbaltv.com
Man with stun gun attacks robbery victim in Glen Burnie shopping center parking lot
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Armed robbery suspects used a stun gun on a victim Saturday morning at a Glen Burnie shopping center. Anne Arundel County police said officers were called around 10 a.m. to the Chesapeake Square Shopping Center in the 6700 block of Ritchie Highway for a robbery.
Alert Issued For Wanted Men Who Set Dumpster Fire, Shot Fireworks At Each Other In Maryland
Police are asking for the public's help locating suspects who caused a dumpster fire after shooting fireworks at each other in Annapolis, authorities say. The incident occurred behind Chesapeake Electric at 117 Gilbralter Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 4, according to Annapolis Police. The business was closed at the...
Police In Maryland Investigating Royal Farms Shooting
A shooting at a Maryland convenience store is under investigation following an incident in Wicomico County, police said. The Salisbury Police Department announced that the agency is investigating a shooting investigation that happened at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive early on Sunday, Sept. 11. It is unclear if there...
Bay Net
Fire Marshal Investigating Small Fire That Burned A Fence In Charles County
WHITE PLAINS, Md. — The Maryland State Fire Marshal is reportedly investigating a small fire that was set at a property in White Plains over a week ago. At approximately 12:30 p.m. on September 3, a property owner alerted first responders that their exterior fence had been burned in an odd and bewildering manner.
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
La Plata man killed in early Monday morning motorcycle crash
(LA PLATA, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County. At about 4:15 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a crash in the area. According to a […]
Police: Man ‘relieved himself’ in front yard of home in Prince William
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man they say exposed himself to a woman in front of her home before "relieving himself" on her front lawn.
Bay Net
Detectives Investigating Mail Fraud In Calvert County
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received several reports of checks being stolen and altered after they have been placed in the mail. The Criminal Investigations Bureau (CIB) is investigating these crimes in conjunction with the United States Postal Inspection Service. Please consider alternative means of money transfer as this crime trend remains active.
Bay Net
Charles County Speed Camera Locations For The Week Of Sept. 11th
WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced the automated speed enforcement cameras will be in the following school zones for the week of September 11, 2022:. -Smallwood Drive at Wade Elementary School. -Poplar Hill Road at Malcolm Elementary School. -Piney Church Road at St. Charles High...
3 arrested after boy brings brass knuckles, bullets to Northwestern High School
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Three boys were arrested around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday after police found one with weapons at Northwestern High School. A teacher spotted a boy inside the school and noted that he appeared to be hiding a weapon under his clothes, Hyattsville Police said. Afterward, officers found a group of three teens who were involved and discovered that one student had brass knuckles and several bullets.
Emergency units responded to overturned dump truck in Calvert
At approximately 11:15 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, Huntingtown Volunteer Fire Department Engine 61, Squad 6, Ambulance 68, Chief 6, Chief 6B, and Safety Officer 6 responded to Bayside Road in the area of Bristol Drive for the overturned dump truck. Upon arrival, units found the dump truck’s sole occupant uninjured. Units from Company […]
