SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive. Details about the shooting, including whether there were any injuries, have not yet been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 410-548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO